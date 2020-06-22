Freshii enters the dinner market with the launch of PLATES

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Freshii announced the launch of PLATES - the answer to “what’s for dinner?”. The introduction of a dinner focused offering is in line with the brand’s mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy food convenient and affordable. Freshii wants to be part of the “new normal” that communities around the world are facing, and with the changing consumer behaviours, Freshii is evolving to develop their menu with entry into dinner.

“For over 15 years, Freshii has been a market leader in the bustling lunch daypart with our salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, and more,” said Veronica Castillo, VP of Marketing at Freshii. “As our customers continue to work from home, the introduction of a dinner focused menu felt natural and important to our business.”

PLATES is being tested at select locations in the greater Vancouver area, with the intention of rolling out the product lineup to other markets in the future. The menu was built with the current Freshii guest in mind by leveraging the Freshii experience and ingredients customers know and love. Freshii developed 5 chef-designed entrees that are craveworthy and nutritionally balanced. Each PLATE is sold for $13.99, and includes one protein, one base, and two composed sides, inspired by different cuisines from around the world.

Moroccan Tahini

This vegetarian power-plate is bursting with bold flavours, spices, and bright colours. Taste the hints of tahini, turmeric, and lime in the NEW Moroccan Carrot Salad and Turmeric Jewelled Rice.

Mexican Chimichurri

Take your tastebuds on a trip down south with our NEW creamy Mexican Street Corn Salad, Warm Mexican Black Beans, and a Chimichurri Sauce...with a kick!

Homestyle Honey Dijon

The best of summer packed with classic picnic favourites, like the NEW Bacon Broccoli Crunch Salad and Beet and Goat Cheese Salad, topped with a zesty Honey Dijon Sauce.

Mediterranean Pesto

Dive into the Mediterranean with this light and refreshing plate. Vacation mode: on - with the Kale Caesar Salad, NEW Mediterranean Chopped Salad, and fan favourite Pesto Sauce.

Sesamii Teriyaki

This sweet and savoury plate features the NEW craveable Crunchy Peanut Broccoli Salad, Kale and Mango Slaw, and sweet and tangy Teriyaki Sauce!

In addition to individual PLATES, customers have the option to bundle their PLATES with Energii Bites or chips and salsa, or select their desired proteins, bases, and sides individually to build their own family style meal to share. Freshii has created various value-driven family style offerings that make it easy to agree on what's for dinner.

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is a health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has grown to 470 stores located across 16 countries and in more than 35 states and provinces in North America (as of December 29, 2019). Now, guests can energize with Freshii’s menu anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a2f9f60-c456-4ef0-a71f-2b16c08fa60d