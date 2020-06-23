Free Threat Intelligence Tool launched by Proteus-Cyber
A free resource to help organisations stay threat aware and avoid data breaches
This means that you can now easily find all published threats to your IT estate.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proteus-Cyber has launched a free-to-use resource which allows users to research and receive alerts about known vulnerabilities which may affect their IT systems.
— John Clelland
The free-to-use Threat Intelligence resource allows a user to search for threats by type, by supplier or by system. A free text search enables a user also to search by date or by CVE® (Common Vulnerability and Exposure) number. John Clelland, Design Authority and Founder, explains, “This means that you can now easily find all published threats to your IT estate.”
Users of the award winning Proteus® NextGen Data Privacy™ can even automate this process by linking it to their CMDB (IT asset register) for continuous monitoring and highlighting of vulnerabilities. “We take you from problem to solution,” adds Clelland. “There are plenty of recent examples where an unpatched published vulnerability resulted in a breach. The Conduent breach at the end of last month is a good example, where it is reported that a published VPN vulnerability remained unpatched for several weeks, resulting in a ransomware attack. Organisations should automate the testing of their data protection controls to make staying secure both easier and more effective.”
The free Threat Intelligence resource can be found at https://proteuscyber.com/threat-intelligence
About Proteus-Cyber
Proteus-Cyber Ltd, founded in 2013, is a specialist software house creating award winning solutions for data privacy. We use the latest technologies in order to provide dynamic, flexible, attractive and comprehensive solutions designed specifically for complex enterprise organisations.
About CVE
CVE is a registered trade mark of The MITRE Corporation and is a list of entries—each containing an identification number, a description, and at least one public reference—for publicly known cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
John Clelland
Proteus-Cyber Ltd
+44 20 8123 7708
email us here