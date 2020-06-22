Decline In The Surgical Equipment Market Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Surgical Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the surgical equipment forecast report, the global surgical equipment market is expected to decline from $13.3 billion in 2019 to $11.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -10.6%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. Several medical facilities in affected countries have been completely closed or have been only providing minimal treatment for emergency cases. This is because global public health organizations have recommended medical facilities to postpone elective procedures, surgeries, and non-urgent visits, and to prioritize urgent, emergency visits and procedures, in order to protect staff, preserve personal protective equipment, and patient care supplies. This has negatively affected global surgical instruments industry growth. Also, the production of surgical equipment slowed down due to extended lockdown and closure of factories manufacturing the equipment.

The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $16.4 billion in 2023.

The surgical equipment market consists of sales of surgical equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce surgical equipment used during surgeries. This industry includes establishments that produce surgical sutures and staples, handheld surgical devices such as forceps, scalpels retractors and scissors, and monopolar, bipolar and ultrasonic electrosurgical instruments.

The surgical equipment research report segments the market by type into surgical sutures and staples, handheld surgical devices and equipment, and electrosurgical devices and equipment. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others. By type of expenditure, it is segmented into public and private. By product, the market is segmented into instruments/equipment, and disposables.

Surgical equipment market trends include electrosurgery. Electrosurgery (ESU) is the application of high-frequency electric current on biological tissue with the goal of creating a thermal effect that is medically useful. Surgical equipment market technological advancements have led to the development of modern ESUs which are capable of continuously monitoring current and voltage, derive parameters such as power and tissue resistance, and analyze them. Depending on the desired effect, these devices can also keep the operating parameters constant or change them in a targeted manner through control and regulation. Key players in the surgical equipment market are currently focusing on modern ESU’s.

Some major companies in the global surgical equipment market include Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Getinge Group.

