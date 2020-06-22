22 JUNE 2020 – ❗Special Travel Advice and Information paper for Travellers from New Zealand

SAMOA, June 22 - Talofa,

This travel advisory and information sheet is to inform you prior to your arrival into Samoa. All passengers entering Samoa from New Zealand will be quarantined for 14 days at a designated facility. Samoa as of today is COVID-19 free and we wish to eliminate any potential for COVID-19 to be introduced into Samoa. We cannot at this stage rule out any exposure you may have in the last few days and even exposure on the flight over to Samoa.

The Ministry of Health would appreciate your compliance and patience on arrival as you may experience long delays.

❗IMPORTANT NOTICE All TRAVELLERS OUTSIDE OF NEW ZEALAND MUST SPEND 28 DAYS OR MORE IN NEW ZEALAND BEFORE ONWARD TRAVEL TO SAMOA AND MUST COMPLY WITH ALL REQUIREMENTS.

Travelers from New Zealand ➡️All are required to complete the Health Declaration Card in flight. ➡️All are required to have a COVID-19 test done within three days before arrival ➡️All are required to undergo medical examination by a Registered Medical Practitioner within (3) days before ARRIVAL. ➡️You will not be permitted to board the plane;  if you have a positive COVID-19 test or  COVID-19 test NOT Done or  medical assessment NOT DONE or  you have any of the following symptoms:  Cough  Fever  Sore throat  Flu-like symptoms ➡️All are required to present a hard copy of COVID19 test and medical report on arrival to health officers ➡️Hard copies of COVID19 test and a medical report should be presented on arrival. ➡️Failure can result in no board or entry denied and will be returned to last port where you boarded the flight to Samoa. ➡️You will be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival into Samoa at a designated location. ➡️You must bring your own personal necessities e.g. soap, tooth brush, tooth paste etc., to last for 14 days of quarantine. ➡️Passengers are advised to check in 1 piece of luggage (20kg) when boarding. ➡️You are not allowed to bring any additional packages/parcels for delivery upon arrival into Samoa to family members etc. ➡️Ministry will not be responsible or liable for any lost or misplaced items. ➡️If you have any known medical conditions, please ensure you have enough medication to last you for 2 months and inform Foreign Affairs and MOH of your conditions. ➡️You are not allowed to bring alcohol into the quarantine site or allowed to consume any alcohol in the quarantine sites. ➡️Passengers who are on special diets will be responsible to pay for their own special dietary needs/meals. ➡️You are required to wear a face mask at all times and advised to maintain social distancing in flight. ➡️Whilst in quarantine please be advised that as per new State of Emergency proclamation, the cost of accommodation, breakfast and lunch for passengers to be borne by the Government but dinner will be the passenger’s responsibility.

Children and Infants ➡️All Children and infants less than 18 years SHOULD be accompanied by a Parent or legal guardian. ➡️Parents are advice that all immunizations are up to date with emphasis to update measles vaccination due to the recent outbreak in Samoa.

❗Parent/legal guardian travelling with an infant/child MUST ensure sufficient supplies of basic needs e.g. diapers, wipes, formula etc. while in quarantine.

❗People with Chronic Medical Conditions, Elderly and those with Special Needs needing assistance

❗A Family Member MUST travel with Passengers having chronic medical conditions, the elderly and those with special needs (Disability).

❗There are penalties if the conditions of the quarantine are breached.

❗This applies to both people leaving or going in to quarantine❗

We endeavour to keep Samoa COVID-19-Free.

Your compliance with the conditions listed herein is imperative to ensuring the safety of all who are travelling and our people in Samoa.

We pray for your safe travel to Samoa.

Yours sincerely, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri DIRECTOR GENERAL OF HEALTH

June 22, 2020