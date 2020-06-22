Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 22 June 2020 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (306,567) deaths (8,115), and recoveries (146,212) by region:
Central (29,538 cases; 636 deaths; 12,727 recoveries): Burundi (144; 1; 93), Cameroon (11,892; 303; 7,710), Central African Republic (2,808; 23; 472), Chad (858; 74; 752), Congo (883; 27; 391), DRC (5,826; 130; 841), Equatorial Guinea (2,001; 32; 515), Gabon (4,428; 34; 1,750), Sao Tome & Principe (698; 12; 203)
Eastern (31,444; 939; 13,260): Comoros (247; 5; 159), Djibouti (4,582; 45; 3,859), Eritrea (143; 0; 39), Ethiopia (4,532; 74; 1,213), Kenya (4,738; 123; 1,607), Madagascar (1,596; 14; 655), Mauritius (337; 10; 326), Rwanda (728; 2; 359), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,779; 90; 782), South Sudan (1,892; 34; 169), Sudan (8,580; 521; 3,325), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (770; 0; 578)
Northern (81,495; 3,421; 33,228): Algeria (11,771; 845; 8,422), Egypt (55,233; 2,193; 14,736), Libya (544; 10; 70), Mauritania (2,813; 109; 696), Morocco (9,977; 214; 8,284), Tunisia (1,157; 50; 1,020)
Southern (101,669; 1,978; 53,733): Angola (183; 9; 97), Botswana (89; 1; 25), Eswatini (635; 5; 285), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (749; 11; 258), Mozambique (733; 5; 181), Namibia (55; 0; 19), South Africa (97,302; 1,930; 51,608), Zambia (1,430; 11; 1,194), Zimbabwe (489; 6; 64)
Western (62,421; 1,141; 33,264): Benin (765; 13; 253), Burkina Faso (903; 53; 819), Cape Verde (890; 8; 413), Côte d'Ivoire (7,492; 54; 3,068), Gambia (37; 2; 24), Ghana (14,154; 85; 10,473), Guinea (4,988; 27; 3,669), Guinea-Bissau (1,541; 17; 153), Liberia (626; 34; 254), Mali (1,961; 111; 1,266), Niger (1,036; 67; 911), Nigeria (20,244; 518; 6,879), Senegal (5,888; 84; 3,919), Sierra Leone (1,327; 55; 788), Togo (569; 13; 375)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).