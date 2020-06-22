Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market 2020 Analysis, Trend, Consumption, Opportunities and Growth Forecast 2025

A new market study, titled “Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 22, 2020

Summary: –

Overviwe:-

The market report of the “Energy and Utilities Analytics” market provides overall information about the global market. It provides facts and factors that affect the “Energy and Utilities Analytics” market at global, regional, and company levels. The report is the current snapshot of a market to understand its key features in a better way. In addition to that, the historical market value for the year 2020, along with the upcoming market value of the year 2020 is mentioned in the report. The CAGR percentage for the forecast period 2020-2025 is defined in the market.

Energy and Utilities Analytics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Energy and Utilities Analytics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2020-2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Energy and Utilities Analytics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Energy and Utilities Analytics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Energy and Utilities Analytics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Energy and Utilities Analytics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

On-premise

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Energy

Utilities

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Microsoft

Google

Eaton

SAP

Intel

IBM

Siemens

GE

Cisco

Schneider Electric

AWS

MicroStrategy

Atos

Oracle

OpenText

Salesforce

TIBCO Software

Teradata

SAS Institute

Alteryx

Yellowfin

Board International

Qlik

Infor

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

