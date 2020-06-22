Rutland Barracks / V.C.O.R
Rutland Barracks / V.C.O.R.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B402032
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Bryan Mazzola
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: June 06, 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Rutland
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Craig Wilkins
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Belmont, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 06, 2020 at approximately 1751 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a citizen dispute on Cold River Road in Rutland, Vermont. State Police Dispatch advised the caller believed the operator of the vehicle was intoxicated. Troopers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Further investigation revealed that a passenger, Craig Wilkins, had active conditions of release to not have contact with a victim from a previous offense.
On June 21, 2020, Troopers located Wilkins at his residence and was issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court on August 10, 2020 at 1000 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/2020 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
Trooper Bryan Mazzola
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Rutland Barracks
124 State Place
Rutland, Vt 05701
Cell #(802) 585-8752
Office # (802) 773-9101