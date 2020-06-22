Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / V.C.O.R

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B402032

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Bryan Mazzola

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: June 06, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Rutland

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Craig Wilkins

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Belmont, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 06, 2020 at approximately 1751 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a citizen dispute on Cold River Road in Rutland, Vermont. State Police Dispatch advised the caller believed the operator of the vehicle was intoxicated. Troopers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Further investigation revealed that a passenger, Craig Wilkins, had active conditions of release to not have contact with a victim from a previous offense.

On June 21, 2020, Troopers located Wilkins at his residence and was issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court on August 10, 2020 at 1000 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/2020 at 1000 hours            

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

 

Trooper Bryan Mazzola

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, Vt  05701

Cell #(802) 585-8752

Office # (802) 773-9101

 

 

