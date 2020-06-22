Rutland Barracks / V.C.O.R.

CASE#: 20B402032

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Bryan Mazzola

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: June 06, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Rutland

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Craig Wilkins

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Belmont, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 06, 2020 at approximately 1751 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a citizen dispute on Cold River Road in Rutland, Vermont. State Police Dispatch advised the caller believed the operator of the vehicle was intoxicated. Troopers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Further investigation revealed that a passenger, Craig Wilkins, had active conditions of release to not have contact with a victim from a previous offense.

On June 21, 2020, Troopers located Wilkins at his residence and was issued a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court on August 10, 2020 at 1000 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/2020 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

