NASHVILLE- On June 18th, the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Franklin Road in Williamson County involving Brentwood Police Officerm Destin Legieza. Officer Legieza was traveling south on Franklin Road when his vehicle collided in a near hea on collision by another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle has been identified as 24-year-old Ashley Kroese of Thompson Station, Tenn. The investigation, conducted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Critical Incident Response Team and Criminal Investigation Division, determined that Ms. Kroese was traveling north on Franklin Road in the southbound lane.

Both drivers were treated at the scene and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Officer Legieza succumbed to his injuries, and Kroese received medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

Overnight, investigators from the Tennessee Highway Patrol served a warrant to Kroese for Vehicular Homicide, which is a Class B Felony. Upon her release from Vanderbilt, she will be transported to and held at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Justice Center. There, Kroese will await her court appearance.

