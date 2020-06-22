Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 61 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,626 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Files Charges In Brentwood Officer Crash Investigation

Sunday, June 21, 2020 | 07:54pm

NASHVILLE- On June 18th, the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Franklin Road in Williamson County involving Brentwood Police Officerm Destin Legieza. Officer Legieza was traveling south on Franklin Road when his vehicle collided in a near hea on collision by another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle has been identified as 24-year-old Ashley Kroese of Thompson Station, Tenn. The investigation, conducted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Critical Incident Response Team and Criminal Investigation Division, determined that Ms. Kroese was traveling north on Franklin Road in the southbound lane.

Both drivers were treated at the scene and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Officer Legieza succumbed to his injuries, and Kroese received medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

Overnight, investigators from the Tennessee Highway Patrol served a warrant to Kroese for Vehicular Homicide, which is a Class B Felony. Upon her release from Vanderbilt, she will be transported to and held at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Justice Center. There, Kroese will await her court appearance.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (www.TN.Gov/safety) mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

###

You just read:

Tennessee Highway Patrol Files Charges In Brentwood Officer Crash Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.