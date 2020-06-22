Latest Issue of My Legal Bookie Chronicles Changing Landscape of Sports Betting
Hackney Publications, the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals, announced today the availability of the summer issue of My Legal Bookie.
— Editor-in-Chief Ellen Zavian
Supported by Ifrah Law PLLC, the leading law firm in the legal sports betting industry, the latest issue features the following articles:
• Professional Sports — Betting on Transparency
• Barstool CEO Nardini Helps Legal Sports Betting Go Mainstream
• Casinos Sue Pennsylvania’s Online Lottery for Unfair Competition
• Cohen’s Privacy Expertise Leads to Gaming Industry Success
• French Lawsuit Claims FIFA Ultimate Team Should be Classified as Gambling
• State Regulation of Real-Time Betting, Particularly in the District of Columbia
• Michigan Tribe Accused of Casino Contracts Breach
• Chambers - Ifrah Law and Jeff Ifrah Again Earn Recognition from Chambers USA in Gaming & Licensing Law
• Plaintiff Hits Lotto, Wins Reverse Domain Name Hijacking Case
• Legal Sports Betting Still Faces Competition From Illegal Market, Low State Taxes
Could Turn The Tide
• Former Carolina Hurricanes GC Takes Top Legal Post at N.C. Education Lottery
• Risk of Gaming Addiction Increases for Small, But Significant Number as Teens Become Adults
“This is a complete issue, exploring all aspects of this dynamic industry” said Editor in Chief Ellen Zavian, an Adjunct Professor at George Washington University and Professorial Lecturer in Sports Law at George Washington Law. “We are especially proud of the fact that we feature two women, who are true leaders in the space. Expect more such features in the future as we celebrate diversity.”
The profiles Zavian referred to are of Barstool CEO Erika Nardini and Ifrah Partner Michelle Cohen.
Subscriptions to MLB can be obtained here. Those who subscribe will receive the latest issue.
Managing Editor Holt Hackney noted that subscriptions to MLB have surged as more and more states embrace legal sports betting. “The legal side of the business will become even more important with the rush to satisfy the public’s insatiable interest in betting on sports,” he said.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications (www.hackneypublications.com) is the nation’s leading publisher of Sports Law Periodicals. In total, Hackney Publications produces 12 such newsletters, including Sports Litigation Alert, Professional Sports and the Law, Legal Issues in High School Athletics, Legal Issues in Collegiate Athletics, Journal of NCAA Compliance, Concussion Litigation Reporter, and Sports Facilities and the Law. It produces five other publications that are complimentary and supported by sponsorship. These include Title IX Alert, Sports Medicine and the Law, Concussion Defense Reporter, Esports and the Law, and
MyLegalBookie.
About Ellen M. Zavian, Esq.
One of the first female/attorney NFL agent, Ellen has represented the US Women’s soccer, softball, break dancers and extreme athletes, collectively, has been employed at the NFLPA, Autism Society of America, the ACC, Commissioner for the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (NCAA), to name a few. Today, her focus involves sports arbitrations, negotiations, leading the United Breakin Association (newly named Olympic Sport Paris 2024), advisor on player affairs for esports’ entities, and a professional corporate speaker on leadership and negotiation skills while teaching sports and entrepreneurship at George Washington University (Business and Law Schools).
About Ifrah Law PLLC
Ifrah Law has represented Online Gaming clients since the inception of the industry, and now represents many of the largest iGaming companies and industry associations around the world. We have been at the center of most of the important prosecutions and lawsuits in the Online Gaming industry, plus we were instrumental in the creation of the legislative and regulatory frameworks in three states which currently permit online gaming: Delaware, New Jersey, and Nevada.
Nationally ranked by Chambers USA in Gaming & Licensing Law, Jeff Ifrah and his firm bring decades of experience in betting and wagering law to advise startups in the eSports space, including both real money and skill-based p2p competition sites, on compliance with both state and federal law. Our clients in the sports betting arena include Kambi, Unikrn, Bet365, Playtech, WorldPay and the Stars Group. Jeff and his team have also gained a strong reputation in other innovative internet-based industries such as payment processing and money transmission.
The firm is a founding member of iDEA (iDevelopment and Economic Association), an association which seeks to grow jobs and expand online interactive entertainment business in the United States through advocacy and education. Its members include, Golden Nugget, 888, PaddyPowerBetfair, GVC, and Scientific Games, among others. On behalf of iDEA, Ifrah Law submitted an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in the seminal sports betting case Murphy v. NCAA, which was decided in favor of iDEA’s argument urging the rights of states to direct their own economies.
Two characteristics uniquely qualify Ifrah Law to represent iGaming companies:
• Our substantial experience in both criminal defense and civil litigation. This is invaluable because even civil cases can expose iGaming companies to criminal prosecution. We are litigators who know the risks and how to avoid them.
• Our knowledge of the Online Gaming industry and the people who work in it. We are a firm of lawyers who share a passion for understanding our clients and their businesses. Through our representation of iGaming businesses since the industry’s beginnings, we have acquired an in-depth understanding which is key to our ability to craft solutions that meet our clients’ goals.
