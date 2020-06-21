Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: 260 positive cases registered from a sample of 3,651 tested in the last 24 hours

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

Today, we have registered 260 positive cases from a sample of 3,651 tested in the last 24 hours. We now have a total of 4,738 positive cases in the country. Cumulatively, 140,012 samples have been tests so far.   

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

