Today, we have registered 260 positive cases from a sample of 3,651 tested in the last 24 hours. We now have a total of 4,738 positive cases in the country. Cumulatively, 140,012 samples have been tests so far.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya: 260 positive cases registered from a sample of 3,651 tested in the last 24 hours
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.