Ruling party's Politburo Secretariat analyses female wing congress

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 21 - The Secretariat of the MPLA party's Politburo assessed last Friday, in Luanda, the preparation of its female wing (OMA)'s 7th Ordinary Congress, scheduled to happen in the first quarter of the year 2021. ,

According to the final communiqué of the 9th extraordinary meeting of the Secretariat of the Political Bureau, among several issues, it was analysed the document that supports the preparation process of the referred congress.

The participants, adds the document, discussed the general basis and the chronogram of tasks related to the event, as well as the main documents relating to the organic process of the aforementioned gathering, with emphasis on the regulation for the organisation of the assemblies at grassroots level.

The meeting also analyzed the report on visits made by the Secretariat's monitoring groups to the municipalities of Luanda, among other documents.