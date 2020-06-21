Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 21 June 2020
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (297,352) deaths (7,925), and recoveries (142,745) by region:
Central (28,765 cases; 629 deaths; 12,679 recoveries): Burundi (144; 1; 93), Cameroon (11,610; 301; 7,702), Central African Republic (2,808; 23; 472), Chad (858; 74; 746), Congo (883; 27; 391), DRC (5,672; 125; 807), Equatorial Guinea (1,664; 32; 515), Gabon (4,428; 34; 1,750), Sao Tome & Principe (698; 12; 203)
Eastern (30,944; 932; 12,620): Comoros (247; 5; 129), Djibouti (4,565; 45; 3,565), Eritrea (143; 0; 39), Ethiopia (4,469; 72; 1,122), Kenya (4,478; 121; 1,586), Madagascar (1,503; 13; 618), Mauritius (337; 10; 325), Rwanda (702; 2; 357), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,755; 88; 751), South Sudan (1,882; 34; 122), Sudan (8,580; 521; 3,325), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (763; 0; 492)
Northern (79,717; 3,324; 32,657): Algeria (11,631; 837; 8,324), Egypt (53,758; 2,106; 14,327), Libya (520; 10; 70), Mauritania (2,813; 108; 696), Morocco (9,839; 213; 8,223), Tunisia (1,156; 50; 1,017)
Southern (96,950; 1,922; 52,415): Angola (176; 9; 66), Botswana (89; 1; 25), Eswatini (627; 5; 285), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (730; 11; 258), Mozambique (688; 4; 177), Namibia (46; 0; 19), South Africa (92,681; 1,877; 50,326), Zambia (1,430; 11; 1,194), Zimbabwe (479; 4; 63)
Western (60,976; 1,118; 32,374): Benin (650; 11; 247), Burkina Faso (902; 53; 818), Cape Verde (863; 8; 377), Côte d'Ivoire (7,276; 52; 2,992), Gambia (37; 2; 24), Ghana (13,717; 85; 10,074), Guinea (4,960; 27; 3,580), Guinea-Bissau (1,541; 17; 153), Liberia (601; 33; 254), Mali (1,933; 109; 1,255), Niger (1,035; 67; 911), Nigeria (19,808; 506; 6,718), Senegal (5,783; 82; 3,859), Sierra Leone (1,309; 53; 746), Togo (561; 13; 366)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).