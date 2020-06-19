2020-06-19 21:08:36.203 $5 Million Scratchers Prize Won in St. Louis

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bryan Boyer of St. Louis recently uncovered a $5 million top prize on a Missouri Lottery “$5,000,000 Bankroll” Scratchers ticket. He purchased his winning ticket at 7-Eleven, 5350 Chippewa St., in St. Louis.

Boyer’s win makes him the 547th Missouri Lottery-made millionaire and the 144th of those millionaires to win his prize on a Scratchers game.

In the last fiscal year, players in St. Louis City won more than $40.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the city received more than $4.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $10.1 million went to educational programs in the city. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.

