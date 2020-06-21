Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Aviation Transport Company Humes McCoy Aviation Inc., is Cleared

All cargo aircraft companies brokered by Humes McCoy Aviation were found to have proper licenses, permits, authorities, and certificates to fly cargo.

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Florida, June 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humes McCoy Aviation, Inc., a South Florida cargo service aviation company helps their clients escape the hassles of cargo transport while giving them the ease and reliability of a name they can trust. Humes McCoy Aviation, Inc. has been setting standards of safety and reliability since its inception.

Humes McCoy Aviation, Inc was founded by veterans of the U.S. Air Force. Humes McCoy Aviation instills the constant values of military ethic with the availability of a streamlined travel and cargo solution. They provide honest services that you pay for exclusively, with no hidden fees or extra charges. 

In addition to making the landscape of aviation more traversable for leasing, Humes McCoy Aviation has given back to the South Florida community as well. In times of struggle, Humes McCoy Aviation has lent a helping hand to financially depleting aircraft companies by recruiting them and putting them to work. Humes McCoy Aviation is a company dedicated to fostering growth and helping everyone access the sky.

All questions related to recent FAA allegations should be directed to David M. McDonald, Attorney for Humes McCoy Aviation, Inc.

