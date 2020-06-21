Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Firing of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the President fired the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York:

"President Trump and Attorney General Barr have fired numerous government officials in order to protect Trump and his associates, and once again, we are witnessing the removal of another independent official without cause. Once again, there appears to be an attempt to obstruct federal investigations. It is alarming that Attorney General Barr continues to put President Trump’s personal priorities over the American people, and that he lied to the American people about Geoffrey Berman stepping down yesterday. The corruption must end. There must be a full investigation into this ongoing corruption and interference, and I hope that Jay Clayton declines the position.”

