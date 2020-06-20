Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 20 June 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (287,385), deaths (7,708), and recoveries (132,959) by region:
Central (28,188 cases; 624 deaths; 12,530 recoveries): Burundi (104; 1; 75), Cameroon (11,281; 300; 7,634), Central African Republic (2,605; 19; 417), Chad (858; 74; 742), Congo (883; 27; 391), DRC (5,672; 125; 807), Equatorial Guinea (1,664; 32; 515), Gabon (4,428; 34; 1,750), Sao Tome & Principe (693; 12; 199)
Eastern (30,647; 924; 12,446): Comoros (210; 5; 129), Djibouti (4,565; 45; 3,565), Eritrea (142; 0; 39), Ethiopia (4,469; 72; 1,122), Kenya (4,478; 121; 1,586), Madagascar (1,503; 13; 618), Mauritius (337; 10; 325), Rwanda (661; 2; 351), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,719; 88; 704), South Sudan (1,864; 34; 122), Sudan (8,416; 513; 3,204), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (763; 0; 492)
Northern (77,405; 3,210; 31,717): Algeria (11,504; 825; 8,196), Egypt (52,211; 2,017; 13,928), Libya (510; 10; 70), Mauritania (2,223; 95; 373), Morocco (9,801; 213; 8,133), Tunisia (1,156; 50; 1,017)
Southern (91,866; 1,871; 49,738): Angola (172; 8; 66), Botswana (89; 1; 25), Eswatini (623; 4; 276), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (620; 8; 91), Mozambique (688; 4; 177), Namibia (46; 0; 19), South Africa (87,715; 1,831; 47,825), Zambia (1,430; 11; 1,194), Zimbabwe (479; 4; 63)
Western (59,279; 1,079; 26,528): Benin (650; 11; 247), Burkina Faso (901; 53; 814), Cape Verde (863; 8; 377), Cöte d'Ivoire (6,874; 49; 2,942), Gambia (36; 1; 24), Ghana (13,203; 70; 4,548), Guinea (4,904; 27; 3,522), Guinea-Bissau (1,541; 17; 153), Liberia (581; 33; 250), Mali (1,923; 108; 1,217), Niger (1,020; 67; 901), Nigeria (19,147; 487; 6,581), Senegal (5,783; 82; 3,859), Sierra Leone (1,298; 53; 732), Togo (555; 13; 361)