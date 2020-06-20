PennDOT's Scheduled Roadwork for the Week June 19 to June 26, 2020

Dunmore – The following work is scheduled for this week throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Anyone wishing to sign up for PennDOT Travel Advisories in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties can do so by subscribing to PennDOT news at www.penndot.gov/District4 Follow/like PennDOT on Twitter at 511PANortheast and Facebook at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Please note all work depends on weather conditions.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

All rest areas are open. The Welcome Center in Matamoras, (Pike County) is now open.

Colts: Transportation-If you do not live on a bus route currently being run by Colts’ Fixed Route Service and you need life-essential transportation for work, food access, pharmacy, and medical trips, Demand Response Service is available Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Passengers can request service by calling (570) 963-6795 and pressing 1 at prompt. You must provide 24 hours’ advance notice, trip request does not guarantee service. Calls will be taken between 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Please see coltsbus.com for more details.

Learning from Home: Activities for Kids are Now Available To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, school buildings are to remain closed for the remainder of the school year. The adjustment to at-home learning means there is a need for virtual resources so kids can continue their education in a new learning environment. For activities and learning materials related to transportation and STEM, visit our new Activities for Kids page! Here, you'll find coloring activities, word games, safety facts and hands-on experiments to try at home.

Interstate 80

Long Term

Project ECMS 112285 I-81/I-80 Luzerne/Schuylkill Co. see information under I-81.

Interstate 81

Short Term

I-81 Exit 194 (Clarks Summit) to Exit 206 ( Glenwood/ Lenoxville) North and South bound for manual patching and crack sealing starting Monday, June 22 to Thursday, June, Friday, June 26 from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Alternate lane closures. There will also be work on Saturday, June 27 from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

I-81 SB Exit 230 (Great Bend) to Exit 223 (New Milford) from Monday, June 22 to Thursday, June 25 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM for milling and fill and crack sealing.

I- 81 SB between MP 166.1 & 164.3 between the hours of 8:00 PM & 6:00 AM. Sunday, June 21 thru Thursday, June 25th, and then Sunday, June 28 thru Wednesday, July 1.

Long Term

Exit 184 (Moosic Street) will be closed through September. An emergency exit ramp will be in place for emergency vehicles only to exit 81SB onto Moosic Street. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained during construction. Work is scheduled to take place during the day between the hours of 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. This is a weather sensitive operation and the date can change due to the forecasted weather. The work consists of deck repairs and overlay.

This project consists of milling and resurfacing of an existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps and concrete bridge repairs. Other work includes guiderail, impact attenuating devices, temporary traffic control (day and night work), full depth shoulders to shift traffic at bridge work, temporary concrete barrier, excavation, delineators, signing, pavement markings, removal of portion of bridge, concrete bridge deck repair and miscellaneous construction.

Concrete Patching and Grinding Project

The ramp at Drinker Street S.B is now open. Also all lane closures are now cleared. Work will continue on the project till fall of 2020 with temporary lanes closures with both day and night work

I-81 and 1-84 Pavement Failure Project: Started back up on Monday, April 13, 2020 and will continue for several weeks.. Work will begin on I-81 North and South from Exit 185 (Central Scranton Expressway) to Exit 186 (Drinker St) from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Lane closures will be temporary. Work will also begin on I-84 East and West from I-81 to Exit 2 (Elmhurst). The project should be completed by the fall of 2020.

The project consists of concrete slab replacement and concrete pavement preservation activities in various locations on I 81 NB/SB from Exit 185 (Central Scranton Expressway) to Exit 186 (E Drinker Street) & on I 84 E/W from I 81 to Exit 2 (Elmhurst, PA 435) in the City of Scranton and Dunmore Borough, Lackawanna County. Concrete Slab Replacement includes the removal of existing concrete slabs, installation of subbase, new pavement joints, pavement patching joints, and new precast concrete slabs, regular concrete or accelerated concrete, based on location. Pavement preservation activities include dowel bar retrofits, sealing of the longitudinal and transverse joints, and diamond grinding of the new concrete pavement for a smoother ride. All work is confined to the existing highway . The project began in 2019 and will be completed by the end of 2020 construction season.

I-81 NB/SB from Exit 178 (Avoca) to 185 (Central Scranton Expressway) contractors will be doing bridge work on Monday, June 15 to Friday, June 19 from 6:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

I-81 SB Exit 194 (Clarks Summit) to 191 (East 6 Business Dickson City) bridge construction. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 5:30 PM Monday thru Friday. Work scheduled began on 5/04/20 and will continue thru 11/15/20. Expect alternate traffic patterns throughout construction.

Project ECMS 112285 I-81/I-80 Luzerne/Schuylkill Co. Line and heading Southbound, towards SR 93 milling and paving will start on June 8, 2020. This will be day lane restriction, from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Southbound, for approximately 7 to 8 weeks. Once this work is complete we will then turn Northbound for another 7 to 8 weeks. This project also contains ramp paving and concrete patching which will require detours around the 81/80 interchange.

The I-81 Drinker St. Exit Signal Project in Lackawanna County started on Monday May 18. Motorist can expected single lane closures on SR 2020, Drinker St. in Dunmore between the I-81 off-ramp and Meade St. between the hours of 7 am to 5 pm.

I-81 Bridge project: 4 bridges remaining that are all being worked on at the same time. 3 of the bridges will be worked on in 3 phases leaving I-81 open to 2 lanes in each direction during construction. The project are in the first phase of 3 on all 3 bridges. The bridges are located from Exit 185 (Central Scranton Expressway to the Lackawanna County line in Moosic.) Paving work will take place at night. Date to be announced.

Interstate 84

Short Term

I--84 Twin Bridge Project

I-84 Eastbound Temporary Lane Closure Cue Protection. The work will take place from 7:30 PM to 6:00 PM. The work consist of temporary bridge deck repairs, bridge deck seals replacement and bridge structural steel repairs. The work will start on Sunday, June 21 and go through Thursday, June 25 from 7:30 PM to 1:30 AM. Rain date is Friday, June 26, 2020. The work will at mile marker 1.7 to 2.4.

ECMS# 76861, I-84 East and West-4R Wayne - E26 (Fritsky-JDM) Construction has begun on the westbound travel lanes. Traffic is currently maintained with crossovers and single lanes in each direction. Current contract completion date 6/30/2023

Long Term

Twin Bridge Replacement: ECMS 69181 The I-84 over Lackawanna Rail Road/Roaring Brook and SR 435 Section 282 project includes the replacement of three bridge structures and associated roadway work on I-84 and State Route (SR) 435. Two of the bridges to be replaced are mainline bridges carrying I-84 SB & NB and the third bridge I-84 NB Bridge over SR 435 will be replaced with a flyover structure spanning both directions of I-84 to create a right-hand exit to SR 435 SB. Additional work will include rehabilitation of the abandoned Erie and Wyoming Valley (E&WV) Railroad Bridge to facilitate construction access. Additional work will include roadway reconstruction and construction of retaining walls to accommodate the Route 435 grade adjustments. Physical work to be completed by 4/24/2026.

The project started on back up on May 25, 2020. I-84 long term restriction from Mile Marker 17 to 26 East and West. Traffic will be crossing over from West Bound Lanes to Single Lane in East Bound Lanes. Traffic will be single lane from Mile Marker 18.5 to 22.0 +/-.

Interstate 380

Short Term

Long Term

There will be a long-term lane closure on I-380 Southbound in Lackawanna County between mile marker 19 and mile marker 13. The project started on May 15th. The left lane will be closed for several weeks as they continue with the mill and fill project on I-380.

Lackawanna County

The bridge opened on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Bridge Closing and Detour Route to be Implemented on SR 107, Scott Township.

Short Term

SR 407-Abington Road-Fleetville-single lane-Ditching-Friday, June 19,2020-Friday,June 26 ,2020

SR 6006-Business Route 6-Carbondale/Childs-single lane-Manual Patching-Friday, June 19,2020-Friday,June 26 ,2020

Long Term

Scranton, PA— Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in coordination with the City of Scranton, has started preliminary design for the Scranton Local Bridges Project, which includes the replacement of the following four bridges: Elm Street, North Main Avenue, Parker Street, and West Lackawanna Avenue. PennDOT has launched a website for the Scranton Local Bridges Project, which allows the public to track the progress of each bridge replacement. The website can be viewed by visiting PennDOT’s District 4 website and clicking on “Construction Projects and Roadwork.”

Luzerne County

Short Term

SR 239--Nescopeck Twp.-Single lane-Patching-6/24/2020-6/24/2020-7:00 AM to 2:00 PM

SR 424--Hazelton-Single lane-Ditching-6/24/2020-6/26/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 3012-Hobbie Rd--Single lane-Patching-6/25/2020-6/26/2020-7:00 AM to 2:00 PM

SR 3018-Rock Glen Rd--Single lane-Ditching-6/22/2020-6/23/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 3019-Stockton Rd--Single lane-Patching-6/22/2020-6/23/2020-7:00 AM to 2:00 PM

SR 4004--Salem Twp.-Single lane-Seal Coat-6/23/2020-6/25/2020-6:00 AM to 6:00 PM

SR 4007 & 4009--Union Twp.-Single lane-Seal Coat-6/22/2020-6/23/2020-6:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Long Term

SR 1036 Carverton Road in Trucksville/Luzerne County Project will be restarting Monday May 18th. Minor Work Area MPT during work hours only 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM weather pending.

SR 4015 @ 4013 Fairmount Township/Luzerne County Project will be restarting on Tuesday May 19 with Single Lane Closure with flag persons MPT in place during work hours only 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM weather pending.

SR 93 Bridge Project: PennDOT will be closing T-344 , Knorr Road, temporarily in Sugarloaf, Township at the intersection of SR 93 as part of the SR 0093 bridge replacement project. Knorr Rd. will be detoured starting Thursday June 18, 2020. The detour signage directs Knorr Rd. traffic to use T-423, Brown’s Grove Rd., to T-421, St. John’s Rd., to the intersection of SR 93 1 mile north of the Knorr Rd. & SR 93 intersection. Project completion date is scheduled for December 2020.

Bridge Preservation Work

Work began on Monday, April 13 and will continue for several weeks as short term closures on the SR 115 NB and SB bridges over I-81 in Plains Township for the next several weeks from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The SR 81 Bridge rehabilitation project is going to be widening shoulders for repairing the SR 115 bridge decks over SR 81 in Luzerne County. This work is being done to shift traffic before and after the bridges so repair work can be performed on the bridges. Long term lane shifts are expect to last thru the summer with no lane restrictions.

This project consists of bridge maintenance repairs that but not limited to: Repair deteriorated concrete at substructure, repair prestressed beam ends, repair concrete bridge deck, perform bridge cleaning, perform diamond grinding of bridge deck, replace deck joints, perform joint cleaning and sealing, seal joints in concrete barriers, apply protective coating to reinforced concrete surfaces, apply new pavement markings, excavation, full depth shoulder widening/ reconstruction, temporary traffic control, temporary concrete barrier, plain cement concrete curbing, removal of portion of bridge, painting existing steel, guiderail, E & S Control measures and other miscellaneous construction work.

The SR 309 Off-Ramp from SR 309 Southbound to River Street (SR 2004) Exit 3 (Plains/Wilkes-Barre) on the North Cross Valley will be closed until the fall of 2020. During this time, the bridge deck and parapets will be removed and replaced. Bridge beams and girders will be abrasive blasted, primed painted. The posted detour will lead motorists to Exit 2 (Wilkes-Barre/Center City), to Wilkes-Barre Boulevard North, where temporary traffic signals have been installed, to SR 309 North and back to River Street. A special provision was made for emergency vehicles that will allow them to exit SR 309 SB at a newly constructed off-ramp that leads to River Street. Emergency responders will be going against the normal flow of traffic, but behind concrete barriers. The contract completion date is July, 2021. Contractor may have to push milling and paving till the spring of 2021.

SR 2010 Bridge replacement: This is a Design-Build Project that includes the replacement of the existing two span bridge (continuous steel welded plate girder with composite deck) superstructure over SR 0029. Other work includes roadway approach work, guide rail replacement, temporary traffic control, temporary traffic signals, temporary concrete barrier, removal of portion of existing bridge, utility relocation, structure concrete work and other miscellaneous construction.

Pike County

Short Term Various- Locations-lane restriction-Herbicide Spraying-6/22/2020-6/26/2020-7:00 AM-3:00 PM. Rock Protection, Cleaning bearings, scuppers and sweeping bridge deck-6/22/2020-6/26/2020-"7:00 AM-3:00 PM.

SR 434--Various Locations--Replace & Install new Signs -6/22/2020-6/25/2020-7:00 AM-3:00 PM

SR 590----Replace & Install new Signs -6/22/2020-6/25/2020-7:00 AM-3:00 PM

RT6 , 507 & 402-Various Locations-lane restriction-Spray Patching-6/26/2020-6/26/2020-7:00 AM-3:00 PM.

SR 507--Green Township -lane restriction-Shoulder Cutting -6/22/2020-6/26/2020-7:00 AM-3:00 PM

SR 2004-Silver Lake RD -Delaware/Porter Township -lane restriction-Permit Job E&S

SR 3002-Romerville -Green Township -lane restriction-Shoulder Cutting -6/22/2020-6/26/2020-7:00 AM-3:00 PM.

Long Term

Milford to Matamoras betterment, SR. 6. The project restarted on 5/4/20. There is a long term traffic pattern in place for the remainder of this construction season. Traffic will not be restricted. The week of May 11 work will begin on main line widening, driveway adjustments and pavement base drain. SR. 1013, Cummins Hill Road slide repair. The week of May 4 the contractor set up message boards stating that active work with a lane closure controlled by temporary signals will be in effect on 5/27/20. Until that date the road will remain open with no restrictions to traffic.

SR 1017, slide repair, and mill rift. This project will start on 7/1/2020 due to eagle nesting restrictions.

SR 1018-Wilson Hill RD -Delaware Township -closed -Slide work will continue through 11/20/2020.

Susquehanna County

Short Term

SR 267--Auburn/Rush-Lane Closure-Patching-6/23/2020-6/26/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 267--Choconut Twp-Lane Closure-Pipe Replace-6/22/2020-6/24/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 706--Auburn/Rush-Lane Closure-Mowing-6/22/2020-6/26/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 1039--Bridgewater Twp-Lane Closure-Spray Patching-6/22/2020-6/26/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 2065--Lenox TWP-Daily pattern-Shaping dirt road-6/22/2020-6/26/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 4002--Choconut Twp-Lane Closure-Seal Coat-6/22/2020-6/22/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 4017--Middletown-Lane Closure-Spray Patching-6/22/2020-6/26/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Long Term

SR 11 (Main Street) New Milford Borough. Bridge replacement. New traffic patterns. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Work began on Monday 05/04/2020 and continue through 10/30/2020. Expect minor delays.

SR 374 in Lenox Township, Susquehanna County, the bridge structure over Tunkhannock Creek will be closed. The work began on May 4 ,2020 at intersection of SR 92 & 374 and SR 374 & SR 407 for a super structure replacement project. A 15.0-mile detour will be in place for the duration of the project. The project is scheduled to be completed July 2020.

SR 2027 in Clifford Township, Susquehanna County, the bridge structure over East Branch of Tunkhannock Creek will be closed. The work began on May 4 ,2020 between the intersections of SR 2012 & 2033 for a super structure replacement project. A 14 mile detour will be in place for the duration of the project. The project is scheduled to be completed July 2020.

Wayne County:

Short Term Various-Countywide-Single Lane-Sign Crew - Repairing Damaged Signs-6/22/2020-6/26/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Various-Preston, Buckingham, & Scott Twps., and Starrucca Borough-Single Lane-Mowing-6/22/2020-6/26/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 6-Roosevelt Hwy.-Hawley Borough -Single Lane-Patching-6/22/2020-6/23/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 191-Lake Ariel Hwy.-Cherry Ridge Twp.-Single Lane-Joint Repair-6/25/2020-6/26/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 196-North South Tpk.-Sterling Twp.-Single Lane-Deck Repair & Approach Repair-6/23/2020-6/24/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 652-Beach Lake Hwy.-Damascus Twp.-Off Road - No Lane Restriction-Bridge Washing/Cleaning-6/22/2020-6/22/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 1013-Perkins Pond Rd.-Damascus Twp.-Single Lane-Patching-6/26/2020-6/26/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 1014-Galilee Rd.-Damascus Twp.-Single Lane-Edge Repair-6/22/2020-6/24/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 1016-Callicoon Rd.-Damascus Twp.-Single Lane-Patch/Edge Repair-6/25/2020-6/26/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 1018-Stalker Rd.-Manchester Twp.-Single Lane-Patching-6/22/2020-6/26/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 1023-Lordville Rd.-Manchester Twp.-Single Lane-Patching-6/22/2020-6/26/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 1023-Pine Mill Rd.-Damascus Twp.-Single Lane-Patching-6/22/2020-6/26/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 2001-Ridge St.-Palmyra Twp.-Single Lane-Patching-6/24/2020-6/25/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 4012-Shadigee Creek Rd.-Preston Twp.-Single Lane-Pipe Replacement-6/22/2020-6/23/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

SR 4007-Upper Woods Rd.-Manchester and Lebanon Twps.-Single Lane-Grading-6/22/2020-6/26/2020-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Long Term

SR 3028 Cherry Ridge is down to one lane for bridge deck and parapet repairs. Work expected to last 2 months. ECMS# 96908 Slide Repair

SR 191 Equinuck is down to one lane using temporary traffic signals. Work is expected to be completed in June.

I-84 over SR 196 Bridge Preservation Project

Work begin on Tuesday, April 14 on I-84 Section P23 over SR 196 in Sterling. Work will be from 6:00 AM to 4:30 PM. The contractor will be working on two bridges at time. The project is excepted to be completed by November 2020. Work on SR 670 begin on April 22.

Bridge preservation and improvements of certain section of highways and bridges in Wayne and Wyoming County, Sterling, Mount Pleasant, Berlin, Cherry Ridge and Nicholson Townships, State Route 0084, section P23.

The project being situated as follows:

Wayne County SR 0084, Section P23 - from Segment 0161 offset 1224 to segment 0616 offset 1344. Work is complete Wayne County SR 0196, Sec PR1 - from Segment 0180 offset 2310 to segment 0180 offset 2426. Physical work has not begun and should be completed by November 11, 2020.

Wayne County SR 0670, Sec P24 - from Segment 0190 offset 0000 to segment 0190 offset 0013. The bridge is complete. Wayne County SR 1001, Sec PR1 - from Segment 0070 offset 0131 to segment 0070 offset 0152. Physical work has not begun. Completion should be November 11, 2020.

Wayne County SR 3028, Sec P25 - from Segment 0130 offset 0000 to segment 0130 offset 0022. This bridge is 50 complete. The currently the project is under a single lane conditions controlled by stop signs. Anticipated completion will be June 30, 2020.

This Bridge preservation project consists of the repairs of five (5) bridges in Wayne county and one (1) bridge in Wyoming county. Work includes (but is not limited to) joint sealing, excavation, rock protection & structure backfill, drainage installation, bridge railing & guiderail repairs, beam seat repairs, beam repairs, wingwall & headwall repairs, superstructure demolition & reconstruction and debris removal. Additional work includes Unforeseen Bridge Repairs and temporary traffic control.

SR 1002: A recent inspection on the Skinners Falls Bridge (Milanville Road) over the Delaware River identified various structural issues that have caused the department to close the bridge until further notice. Although the average daily traffic on this bridge is approximately 325 cars, this bridge is one of 10 bridges in PennDOT District 4 that connect Pennsylvania with New York, and is therefore part of the Joint Interstate Bridge Commission. Originally built in 1901, the bridge is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and is located within the National Park Service Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River. Coordination will continue with NY DOT along with various other state and federal agencies to determine the next step for the bridge. A detour will be posted from SR 1002 to SR 1004 (Milanville Rd) to SR 1008 (Plank Road) to the Narrowsburg Bridge and to SR 97 in New York.

ECMS# 70038, SR 0739 Paving -Pike/Wayne County (Daniels-Hanson) o 0006 (Seg/Off 0300/0000 to Seg/Off 0330/0169) & (Seg/Off 0350/0000 to Seg/Off 0450/1049)  Work has not begun.  The project may need to be moved to 2021 due to continuing utility delays.  Current utility delay is due to COVID-19.

ECMS# 108621, Wayne SR 1027 Paving (Daniels-Hanson) • Cross pipe work complete. • Wayne County o 1009 (Seg/Off 0010/0000 to Seg/Off 0040/0149)  Contractor has begun milling  Anticipated completion date July 2020 due to COVID-19 o 1027 (Seg/Off 0010/0000 to Seg/Off 0040/3131)  Contractor has begun milling  Anticipated completion date July 2020 due to COVID-19 ECMS# 96908, SR 0191 Slide (Daniels-Kriger) • (Seg/Off 1010/3907 to Seg/Off 1010/2238) & (Seg/Off 1020/2272 to Seg/Off 1030/1260) • This project is 90% complete. • Currently the project is under single lane conditions controlled by temporary traffic signals • The road will be open to unrestricted traffic 6/12/2020, weather permitting. • All work to be completed by the end of June. ECMS 113776, SR 0191 Paving (Daniels-Hanson) • SR 0191 (Seg/Off 0530/0000 to Seg/Off 0540/0748) & (Seg/Off 0730/0000 to Seg/Off 1000/2351) o Contractor to begin tree cutting 7-10 days and begin road work 6/1/2020. o Current contract completion date is 11/23/2020

ECMS 92892, SR 1023 Box Culvert Replacement (Daniels-Kriger) • SR 0191 (Seg/Off 0180/1501 to Seg/Off 0190/0546) • Contractor to begin box installation early October due to COVID-19 fabrication delay. Current contract completion date is 11/9/2020. ECMS 112405, Bridge Cleaning Contract (Daniels-DBI) • Various State Routes in Wayne County o Standard bridge cleaning o Current completion in mid to late July . ECMS# 96821, SR 3028 SLD • SR 3028 Slide Repair o Contract work completed fall 2020 o Depression in roadway was observed spring 2020  Remedial action to begin 6/22/2020  Detour will be implemented for 1-2 days. Wyoming County

Short Term

Various Routes- -Various Townships-Short term lane closure-Mowing-Monday (6/22)-Friday (6/26)-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

SR 6- -Meshoppen Township-Short term lane closure-Patching-Monday (6/22)-Friday (6/26)-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

SR 11- -Nicholson Township-Short term lane closure-Spray Patching-Monday (6/22)-Friday (6/26)-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

SR 2012- -Clinton Township-Short term lane closure-Bridge Replacement-Monday (6/22)-Friday (6/26)-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

SR 4008- -Meshoppen Township-Short term lane closure-Patching-Monday (6/22)-Friday (6/26)-7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Long Term

Wyoming County SR 1015, Sec P27 - from Segment 0030 offset 2069 to segment 0030 offset 2103. This is part of the Wayne County bridge preservation project. Design-Build project. The project consists of the superstructure replacement of three structures. Other work includes partial bridge removal, temporary traffic control, E & S Control measures and other miscellaneous work all contained within an overall project. Completion date for the project is July 2021.

SR 1027 - from a point approximately ½ mile northwest of the intersection with SR 0092 to a point approximately ¼ mile southwest from the Wyoming/ Susquehanna County.

SR 0292 - from a point near the intersection with SR 2002 to a point near the intersection with SR 0092.

SR 3001 - from a point approximately 1 ¼ miles northwest from the intersection with SR 4004 to a point approximately 2 miles southeast from the intersection with SR 0006. MEDIA CONTACT: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4