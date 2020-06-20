T-Shirt Stencils Announces Launch of New Stencil Line

A stencil made with our very own logo and then painted on a t-shirt. We can design your business logo too! Our stencils are reusable, thick and durable. They can be used over and over again. You can choose from one of your pre-made designs or create a custom design of your very own!

SANDUSKY, MICHIGAN, USA, June 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- T-Shirt crafters and makers on the lookout for trendy design stencils for painting their own shirts have just been offered a unique opportunity to acquire some quite easily. This is thanks to a recent announcement made by Bethany Iverson – a renowned designer of stencil products by T-Shirt Stencils.The idea behind T-Shirt Stencils was first conceived by Bethany back in 2015. This mother of three had been painting shirts with products that were only good for one use. Not only was this pricey, but took extra time to create the design each time she wanted to paint.T-Shirt Stencils are created using materials that are revolutionary. Not only are they completely clear so you can see the fabric you're painting without obstruction, they are extremely durable to be used over and over again. This innovative technology is something new to add to the wonderful products already available on the market. The end result is that a maker gets a perfect shirt every time.Fans of T-Shirt Stencils have eagerly anticipated the new collection, which officially launched on June 20, 2020. Each stencil and super bundle is offered in limited quantities to ensure uniqueness.The product line contains a variety of designs which were developed in consultation with the top t-shirt makers.Bethany says, “I’m thrilled to release my new 2020 line, perfect for the creative artist, that my maker audience helped develop. Following current trends, they helped choose everything from quotes to patterns”.Bethany describes her small business as nothing short of a miracle for herself and those who enjoy her work:"T-Shirt Stencils were born out of necessity. I started making stencils for myself and friends started asking for their own sets. The business has just grown from there. My customers have a huge say in the designs I create. I wouldn't have a business without them."The variety of designs and patterns means that every shirt painter can find the perfect stencil to show off their personality. Therefore, these stencils provide an opportunity for trendy makers to not only easily paint their own clothing, but also display their sense of individualism and style.Bethany says, “We have some really great products that will be released in the next few months including a high-end brush kit and paints. Our goal is to make your t-shirt painting life stress free with maximum fun.”

