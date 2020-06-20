Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Zaire: Attorney general's office sets up magistrates in municipalities

Soyo, ANGOLA, June 20 - The Attorney General's Office (PGR) in Zaire province said that it is working on setting up magistrates across the municipalities in the region, mainly on border districts with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).,

This was announced Friday by the deputy attorney general of the northern Zaire province, Francisco Martins at the end of a 72-hour visit to Soyo municipality, about 310 kilometers from Mbanza Kongo.

A magistrate has been appointed for the border municipality of Nóqui, said the prosecutor.

According to Francisco Martins, the goal is to speed up the cases of criminal proceedings in those municipalities, far from the provincial headquarters, Mbanza Kongo.  

Currently, he said, the PGR in Zaire province has only magistrates resident in the municipalities of Mbanza Kongo, Soyo and Nzeto.

The municipalities of Cuimba and Tomboco, he said, have non-resident magistrates, due to the lack of infrastructure and other indispensable conditions for the functioning of the PGR in these areas.  

He informed that the PGR in the region is working with the municipal administrations to create minimum conditions for the setting up of public magistrates in the other municipalities.

