Gold Standard Files Mineral Resource Estimate for the Virgin Deposit at the Lewis Project
/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSX: GSV; NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) has filed its technical report entitled “Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Lewis Project, Ladner County, Nevada USA”, on SEDAR and the Company’s website. This report was prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and has an effective date of May 1, 2020.
