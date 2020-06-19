Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,942 in the last 365 days.

DHSS launches investigation into fraudulent medical marijuana certifications

Media Contact: Lisa Cox Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Based on findings during a recent and ongoing investigation, the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation within the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has determined that approximately 600 patient licenses have been issued to applicants who submitted physician certification forms with an unauthorized physician signature. At this time, there is no evidence to indicate the affected patients were aware the physician listed was not the physician who met with them. However, the physician certification for these patients was not valid.

Patients impacted by this fraudulent activity will be notified, and they will be allowed 30 days to submit a valid certification to DHSS. If a valid certification is not received, the patient’s license will be revoked, pursuant to 19 CSR 30-95.030(3)(B)1.C, and a pro-rated refund of the original registration fee for the amount of time left on the deactivated license will be provided. 

“Through our many types of regulatory efforts, we remain watchful for any wrongdoing in order to protect Missourians,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “Our main concern is how this fraudulent activity negatively affects patients, and we are working to minimize the impact on them while also holding accountable those who are responsible.” 

DHSS has referred this case to the Attorney General’s Office and to the Missouri Board of Healing Arts for further action. Anyone with further information can contact the medical marijuana program call center at 866-219-0165, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 – 3:30, or by email at medicalmarijuana@health.mo.gov.

 

###

 

About the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: The department seeks to be the leader in protecting health and keeping people safe. More information about DHSS can be found at http://health.mo.gov or find us on Facebook and Twitter @HealthyLivingMo

You just read:

DHSS launches investigation into fraudulent medical marijuana certifications

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.