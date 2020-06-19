Highway 220 now open to traffic north of East Grand Forks (June 19, 2020)

BEMIDJI, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today the completion of the box culvert project on Highway 220 north of East Grand Forks. The road was previously closed from County Road 21 to County Road 23.

Led by the Red Lake Watershed, crews installed a box culvert through Highway 220, one mile north of Polk County Highway 21. This project will improve agricultural drainage in the watershed as well as prevent flooding along the project area.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest . For a complete list of projects for 2020, please visit mndot.gov/d2.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###