Captiva Verde Land Corp. Announces Location Change Of Upcoming Annual General Meeting Due To Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captiva Verde Land Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC: CPIVF) (the "Company" or "Captiva"), announces that further to its news release dated March 26, 2020 announcing the postponement of its March 30, 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) to June 29, 2020, the Company now advises of a change of venue for the Meeting to Suite 1201, 1166 Alberni Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.



Pursuant to the Canadian Securities Administrators’ guidance dated March 20, 2020 entitled “Canadian Securities Regulators Provide Guidance on Conducting Annual General Meetings During COVID-19 Outbreak” (the “CSA’s AGM Guidance”), the Company announces:

the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on June 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at Suite 1201, 1166 Alberni Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada;

the Company will post a copy of this this news release on SEDAR; and

the Company will take all reasonable steps necessary to inform all parties involved in the proxy voting infrastructure (such as intermediaries, transfer agents and proxy service providers) of the change in the location for the Annual General Meeting.

Pursuant to the CSA’s AGM Guidance, the Company will not be preparing revised or supplemental proxy materials for the Annual General Meeting. A copy of the materials for the meeting are available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

In light of ongoing concerns and issues related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders, employees, communities and other parties, Captiva is strongly encouraging shareholders and others NOT to attend the Meeting in person to be held on June 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time). Rather, all shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by submitting their completed form of proxy prior to the Meeting.

Those shareholders who do wish to attend the Meeting in person, should carefully consider and follow the instructions of the federal Public Health Agency of Canada available at: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html . We ask that shareholders also review and follow the instructions of any regional health authorities of the Province of British Columbia, including the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, the Fraser Health Authority and any other health authority holding jurisdiction over the areas you must travel through to attend the Meeting. Please do not attend the Meeting in person if you are experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms, or if you or someone with whom you have been in close contact has travelled to/from outside of Canada within the 14 days immediately prior to the Meeting.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

“Jeff Ciachurski”

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey Ciachurski

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cell: (949) 903-5906

E-mail: westernwind@shaw.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.