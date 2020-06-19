Sutter Rock Capital Corp. Announces Name Change to SuRo Capital Corp.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (“Sutter Rock Capital” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:SSSS), today announced the Company is changing its name to SuRo Capital Corp., effective Monday, July 22, 2020.



About Sutter Rock Capital Corp.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (Nasdaq:SSSS) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. Sutter Rock is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and at www.sutterrock.com .

Contact

Sutter Rock Capital Corp.

(650) 235-4769

IR@sutterrock.com

Media

Bill Douglass

Gotham Communications, LLC

communications@sutterrock.com



