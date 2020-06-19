The Distributional Impact of Recessions: the Global Financial Crisis and the Pandemic Recession

Author/Editor:

Ippei Shibata

June 19, 2020

Using the U.S. Current Population Survey data, this paper compares the distributional impacts of the Pandemic Crisis and those of the Global Financial Crisis in terms of (i) worker characteristics, (ii) job characteristics–“social” (where individuals interact to consume goods), “teleworkable” (where individuals have the option of working at home), and “essential” jobs (which were not subject to government mandated shut-downs during the recent recession), and (iii) wage distributions. We ?nd that young and less educated workers have always been a?ected more in recessions, while women and Hispanics were more severely a?ected during the Pandemic Recession. Surprisingly, teleworkable, social and essential jobs have been historically less cyclical. This historical acyclicality of teleworkable occupations is attributable to its higher share of skilled workers. Unlike during the Global Financial Crisis, however, employment in social industries fell more whereas employment in teleworkable and essential jobs fell less during the Pandemic Crisis. Lastly, during both recessions, workers at low-income earnings have su?ered more than top-income earners, suggesting a signi?cant distributional impact of the two recessions.