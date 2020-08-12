Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to a Navy Veteran Who Has Confirmed Mesothelioma in Arizona or their Family to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation and Getting the Best Results

"Before you hire a lawyer to assist with mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center

PHOENIX , ARIZONA , USA, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to the wife or family of a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma anywhere in Arizona to please call attorney Erik Karst the managing partner at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people like this.

"Because of the Coronavirus we are concerned a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma will think local when it comes to legal assistance for a mesothelioma compensation claim. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could exceed a million dollars-provided they are represented by lawyers that know what they are doing. Attorney Erik Karst is an expert on navy ships, submarines, and navy shipyards and he will know how to get the maximum compensation results for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Before you hire a lawyer to assist with mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Arizona including communities such as Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, or Prescott. https://Arizona.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Arizona the Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Phoenix/Scottsdale, Arizona: https://www.mayoclinic.org/departments-centers/mayo-clinic-cancer-center

* The University of Arizona Medical Center Tucson, Arizona: https://cancercenter.arizona.edu/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Arizona include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, nuclear power plant workers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these high-risk workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer does happen in Arizona as the group would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Arizona.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma