2020-06-17 16:26:16.367 Belton Woman Wins Second Show Me Cash Jackpot

After matching all five numbers drawn in the June 3 drawing, Ruth Vilcinskas of Belton became the seventh Missouri Lottery player to win two separate Show Me Cash jackpot prizes since the game began in 2008. Her first jackpot win of $243,000 came less than a year ago in August 2019. Vilcinskas selected her own winning numbers for both winning tickets.

Just a few minutes after the June 3 Show Me Cash numbers were drawn and posted at MOLottery.com, Vilcinskas checked her ticket at home and realized she had won again – this time, a jackpot of $290,000. She described the realization as “unbelievable” and said she was shaking as she checked her numbers multiple times that evening.

The winning numbers for the June 3 drawing were 1, 13, 22, 24 and 34. Vilcinskas purchased the winning ticket at QuikTrip, 6015 E. 147th St., in Grandview. 

Vilcinskas’ most recent ticket was the 614th jackpot winning Show Me Cash ticket sold, and the 20th sold in 2020, with an average jackpot amount of $164,000 so far for the year. Show Me Cash jackpots start at $50,000 and grow until won, with drawings every day at 8:59 p.m.

