2020-06-19 12:36:43.367 $100,000 Scratchers Top Prize Sold in Kansas City

2020-06-19 12:36:43.367

Missouri Lottery retailer Brookside Sunfresh, 14 W. 162 Terrace in Kansas City, sold a Scratchers ticket worth $100,000 to local resident Don Foote. Foote won one of five top prizes on the “Heaps of 500s” Scratchers game.

Introduced on April 27, “Heaps of 500s” is a $5 Scratchers ticket. Players win by matching their uncovered numbers to the winning numbers revealed on the ticket, with a chance to win $500 instantly after revealing a “500” symbol. More than $8.5 million in prizes are still available in the game, including two more $100,000 top prizes.

In the most recent fiscal year, more than $21.2 million went to education programs in Jackson County based on Lottery sales. Additionally, players in Jackson County won more than $120.5 million in prizes, and retailers received $7.6 million in incentives during the same period.