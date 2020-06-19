2020-06-19 12:52:23.653 Blue Springs Man Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Blue Springs resident John Code had luck on his side for the May 23 Powerball drawing. The Powerball ticket he purchased at Blue Springs Xpress Mart, 280 N.W. Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs, turned out to be a $50,000 winning ticket.

Code won his prize by matching four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn. The winning numbers on May 23 were: 2, 8, 18, 21 and 23, with a Powerball number of 16.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. Current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

Code’s win adds to the prizes won by players in Jackson County, who won more than $120.5 million last fiscal year. Retailers in Jackson County received more than $7.6 in incentives and commissions, and an additional $21.2 went to educational programs in Jackson County.

