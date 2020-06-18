Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,930 in the last 365 days.

Migration Part and Parcel of Healthy Global Economy

Migration Part and Parcel of Healthy Global Economy

June 18, 2020

The pandemic has put the brakes on migration, but economies depend on migrants in many ways. (iStock by Getty images/PeopleImages)

Migration has been the focus of heated political debate in recent years, surfacing misconceptions of its real economic impact. But a new study in The World Economic Outlook shows migration improves economic growth and productivity in host countries. In this podcast, IMF economist and co-author of the study, Margaux MacDonald, says supporting migrants now and ensuring migration trends continue beyond the pandemic will help the global economy recover.

Look for the BLOG at Blogs.IMF.org

Transcript

Margaux MacDonald is an economist in the IMF's Research Department.

You just read:

Migration Part and Parcel of Healthy Global Economy

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.