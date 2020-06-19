Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,928 in the last 365 days.

Culp, Inc. to Broadcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Conference Call Live on the Internet

/EIN News/ -- HIGH POINT, N.C., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) today announced that it will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 conference call on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET.  During this call, Culp will review the company’s financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended May 3, 2020.  A press release announcing these results will be issued after the close of market trading on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

The live broadcast of Culp’s quarterly conference call will be available online at www.culp.com on Thursday, July 2, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.  To listen to the live webcast, please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software.  An Internet replay of the call will be available for 30 days using the same links.

Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture.  The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp’s manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers.  Culp has operations located in the United States, Canada, China and Haiti.

Contact:      
Kenneth R. Bowling
Chief Financial Officer
(336) 881-5630

Primary Logo

You just read:

Culp, Inc. to Broadcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Conference Call Live on the Internet

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.