Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,949 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Comments on Nebraska’s National Unemployment Rate Ranking

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Comments on Nebraska’s National Unemployment Rate Ranking

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Nebraska’s unemployment rate ranked best in the nation.  In May, Nebraska’s unemployment rate decreased to 5.2% from 8.7% in April. 

 

“Today’s announcement that Nebraska now has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation is good news for small businesses and hardworking families who have already returned to work,” said Governor Ricketts.  “While there is much left to do to get Nebraskans back to work, this data shows that Nebraska is open for business and that people are getting back to a more normal life while protecting our hospital system.”

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Comments on Nebraska’s National Unemployment Rate Ranking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.