Department of Revenue to begin issuing new Missouri driver license June 22

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Department of Revenue will begin issuing the newly redesigned Missouri driver license, statewide, on June 22. The new design was chosen in honor of Missouri’s upcoming bicentennial and will also be reflected on the Missouri nondriver identification card and instruction permit.

“Along with an updated design, the new Missouri driver license includes enhanced security features that will further deter counterfeiting and fraud and help protect Missourians from identity theft,” said Director of Revenue Ken Zellers. “It is important to note that a previously issued Missouri driver license or ID card is still valid until its listed expiration date and that nothing else about the process of applying for or obtaining a driver license or ID card is changing.”

Enhanced security features include designated header colors for different license types, ghost images, an updated laser perforation in the shape of a dogwood flower and more. Special optional indicators, such as Organ Donor, Deaf or Hard-of-Hearing (DHH) and Veteran, will appear on the front of the card, while others appear on the back.

There are no additional fees or costs to Missouri residents to obtain the new driver license as part of normal processing. However, anyone requesting a new driver license or ID card outside of their normal renewal period and solely for the purpose of obtaining the new version will have to pay the standard duplicate processing fees.

Missouri residents will continue to have the option of applying for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card. The REAL ID-compliant versions of Missouri’s new driver license and ID card will continue to feature a star in the upper right-hand corner. Versions of Missouri’s new driver licenses and ID cards that are not compliant with REAL ID will continue to have “NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES” in the upper right-hand corner. As a reminder, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline from Oct. 1, 2020, to Oct. 1, 2021, due to the COVID-19 health crisis. For more information about REAL ID, visit dor.mo.gov/drivers/real-id-information/ .

Missouri residents can apply for their driver license, nondriver ID card or instruction permit at any one of the more than 170 contract license offices throughout the state. Find a license office near you at dor.mo.gov/offloc/ .

