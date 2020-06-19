Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Urbana Corporation – Results of Voting For Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

TORONTO, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX & CSE: URB, URB.A) reports the results of the vote on the election of directors at its June 17, 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting. 

Each of the five nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular, dated May 6, 2020, was elected as a director of the Corporation, without a vote by ballot being conducted.

The Corporation received proxies with regard to voting on the five directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee % of votes “for” % of votes “withhold”
Thomas S. Caldwell 98.00 2.00
Beth Colle 98.38 1.62
George D. Elliott 97.96 2.04
Michael B.C. Gundy 97.96 2.04
Charles A.V. Pennock 97.96 2.04

On behalf of Urbana’s Board of Directors,
Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.

For further information:

Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations 
(416) 595-9106     
enaumovski@urbanacorp.com 

