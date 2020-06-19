Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Auditor Galloway on guilty plea from former Glasgow city official; audit found thousands of dollars missing

State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a statement following a plea of guilty on Thursday (June 18) by Kevin Atwood, the former city administrator and police chief in Glasgow. A 2018 audit of Glasgow, located in central Missouri, found thousands of dollars went missing while Atwood was managing the city's accounting functions.

Auditor Galloway's statement is below:

"The citizens of Glasgow entrusted Kevin Atwood with positions of great responsibility: police chief and city administrator. As my audit discovered, he betrayed that public trust for his own benefit. Corrupt officials should have no place in government in Missouri. My office will continue its work to expose them and help government work more efficiently and effectively for taxpayers." 

As part of his plea of guilty to receiving stolen property, Atwood was ordered to pay the city $2,787. Formal sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 27 in Howard County Circuit Court. 

