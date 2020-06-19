Canvas Statewide Consortium | Nebraska Department of Education

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nebraska’s Canvas Consortium

Starting in June of 2020, the NDE is excited to announce Canvas is going to be available through a statewide initiative to all Nebraska Public and Non-Public schools and districts. Canvas is a Learning Management System, or LMS. It is a collaborative platform used to manage online learning—including reporting, resource-sharing, grading, feedback, discussions, content creation, outcomes and tasks. An LMS simplifies teaching and learning by connecting all the digital tools teachers use in one easy place. For more information about LMS’s in general check out this PDF “Why a Learning Management System is Useful

As we move forward with the consortium’s work, other information about the fall implementation such as timelines, staff training and onboarding will be shared here. So check back to this page regularly for more information. For those who plan to participate, please hold off on contacting your ESU’s or others regarding training. Once we know how many schools are participating we will put a training plan into place and be in contact with all participating districts or schools.

How to Participate

Districts and schools that wish to participate and would like to be implemented for the Fall of 2020, you MUST fill out the application form by June 19 at 5pm. There will be no implmentation fees or other costs to districts or schools to join Nebraska’s Canvas Consortium. The only costs to districts or schools will be the $3.00 per seat license, per year costs. The total time of participation will be 3 years.  During the week of June 22nd more details about the timeline, onboarding process and staff training will be sent to those districts that are participating.

Districts and schools that wish to participate in Nebraska’s Canvas Consortium but do not need to be implemented by the Fall of 2020 will be given an opportunity to sign up for the Canvas Consortium at a later date with implementation planned for later in the 2020 -2021 school year. In addition, those districts or schools that are currently under contract or want to wait until year 2 or year 3 of the initiative can join in June of 2021 or June of 2022 at the same low price.

To help in answering questions a district or school may have about Nebraska’s Canvas Consortium, please refer to this FAQ’s Document

