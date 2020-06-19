Canvas Statewide Consortium | Nebraska Department of Education

How to Participate

Districts and schools that wish to participate and would like to be implemented for the Fall of 2020, you MUST fill out the application form by June 19 at 5pm. There will be no implmentation fees or other costs to districts or schools to join Nebraska’s Canvas Consortium. The only costs to districts or schools will be the $3.00 per seat license, per year costs. The total time of participation will be 3 years. During the week of June 22nd more details about the timeline, onboarding process and staff training will be sent to those districts that are participating.

Districts and schools that wish to participate in Nebraska’s Canvas Consortium but do not need to be implemented by the Fall of 2020 will be given an opportunity to sign up for the Canvas Consortium at a later date with implementation planned for later in the 2020 -2021 school year. In addition, those districts or schools that are currently under contract or want to wait until year 2 or year 3 of the initiative can join in June of 2021 or June of 2022 at the same low price.

To help in answering questions a district or school may have about Nebraska’s Canvas Consortium, please refer to this FAQ’s Document