Covid-19: National Police receive biosafety means

Lubango, ANGOLA, June 19 - The Provincial Command of the National Police in Huila Thursday received about a ton of biosecurity means, in a donation from a group of Eritrean businesspeople who operate in the region, as part of the prevention efforts against the covid-19 pandemic. ,

This is the first donation delivered to this police unit in three months, since the imposing of the State of Emergency, which was followed by the period of Public Calamity, in force since May 26.

On that occasion, on behalf of the Eritrean community, Philemmon Sereke, recognized the role played by the police in Huila, with a view to preventing the pandemic, hence the support to the corporation with acrylic facial protectors, masks, bleach, alcohol gel and toilet paper.

The provincial commander, Commissioner Divaldo Martins, said the donated goods will help ensure the biosecurity conditions of the personnel.

He stressed that for three months they have been fighting to reduce the risk of contagion of the disease and that the security forces are at greater risk, given the characteristic of their work.