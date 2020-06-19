Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,953 in the last 365 days.

Kreidler: The times demand we ban insurers’ use of credit scoring

June 17, 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Citing the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the need to end racial discrimination in our institutions, Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler is calling on the insurance industry to end its unfair and discriminatory practice of using credit scoring in auto, property, renters and life insurance.

“The use of credit scores in insurance is discriminatory and unjustly targets people of color, those with lower incomes and individuals and businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Kreidler. “The insurance industry claims that people with lower credit scores are more likely to file future insurance claims. I believe it’s inherently abhorrent, unfair and unjust. There’s plenty of information an insurer can use to determine your premium. They don’t need to use credit information to build up their profits.

“People will feel the economic impact of this pandemic for years to come,” he added. “They don’t need to be hit even harder by their insurance company. It will be extremely hard for many people to improve their credit scores or even maintain their current score. They should not be penalized for circumstances that are no fault of their own.”

Kreidler is asking the Legislature to amend two state laws that currently allow insurance companies to help determine rates for consumers in Washington. The companies can continue to use other factors to set premiums, including age, gender, where a person lives, marital status and more. 

His proposal has early support and will be sponsored by Sen. Mona Das, D- Kent and Rep. Steve Kirby, D-Tacoma. 

Insurers have claimed in the past that many people benefit from the use of credit scoring, but Kreidler argues, “How insurers use your credit information is a big dark secret. Even I don’t get to see the data or how it’s weighed against other information they collect. Insurers should not be able to use these economic times to their advantage. They have plenty of other information they can use to price fairly.”

Kreidler has sought a ban on insurers’ use of credit scoring several times since 2001 and succeeded in limiting its use. Today, insurers cannot use your credit history to deny you coverage or cancel your policy and are prohibited from using certain credit factors, such as medical bankruptcy, to determine how much you pay. But insurers will not reveal what weight they give to items in your credit history or how much any one factor could impact your premium. 

How insurers use credit information. 

State laws proposed for amendment to ban use of credit scores: 

You just read:

Kreidler: The times demand we ban insurers’ use of credit scoring

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.