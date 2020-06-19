'Five Eyes' Focused Cyber Investment Fund Has National Security In The Cross-Hairs
Boutique Australian fund manager Arawa Capital launches unique investment fund to acquire cyber security and national security businessesBRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boutique fund manager Arawa Capital has launched a unique, Australian first, wholesale investment fund focused on cyber security, defence and national security related businesses seeking growth capital across the 'Five eyes' intelligence-sharing community (US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand). The fund is aiming to capitalise on the forecast $800 billion forecast investment required by governments and businesses across the sector over the next 5 years.
Graham Cox, founder, and head of investment firm Arawa Capital is leading the 'National Security Investment Funds' capital raise and targeted investments into the sector.
Providing leadership, guidance and unrivalled knowledge of the cyber, intelligence and national security landscape is the former Australian Defence Minister and Minister for Defence Industry, Hon. Christopher Pyne. Pyne oversaw a $200 billion build-up of Australia’s military capability, being the largest capital commitment ever during peace-time. Pyne joins Arawa Capital as chair the fund’s advisory board and investment committee.
Arawa is targeting sophisticated investors, high-net-worth individuals, family offices and pension funds for investment into the fund, which is aiming to reward investors targeting 17% returns. Arawa is also offering a moratorium on fund management fees for the first 12 months for early investors, after the fund reaches its initial close.
Cox anticipates closing out the initial $50mil capital raising shortly, which will likely be oversubscribed based on the large amount of registrations received to date. “Savvy investors see this sector as hard to access, yet are eager to take an investment position as it is highly protected from market volatility due to the large and stable volumes of annual government spend and the tidal wave of demand and investment being made by government agencies and the private sector in cyber security and related services. Our fund unlocks the opportunity for investors to participate.” says Cox.
Arawa Capital is a private equity investment company based in Brisbane, Queensland. Arawa's National Security Investment Fund is focused on investments in existing, profitable companies requiring growth capital, with immediate solutions designed to prevent and defend against harmful cyber attacks, cope with the aftermath of cyber attack or disaster and recover from cyber related attacks and other national security companies providing services to the sector. Arawa Capital's Fund is a private equity fund primarily targeting growing, small to medium sized companies who are market leaders in their industry segment and can export their high barrier to entry services throughout the 'Five-eyes' community.
Expect to see additional funds brought to market by Cox and Arawa Capital as demand and opportunity swells off the back of their inaugural fund and the surge in cyber attacks as experienced by the Australian government in the past few days and large corporates such as Lion, Toll Group and Blue Scope. Investor registration for the inaugural fund can be found via the Arawa Capital website – www.arawa.com.au.
