Supreme Court of Missouri moves to Phase Two operations in response to COVID-19 pandemic

18 May 2020

The Court previously authorized courts, effective May 16, to begin moving through various phases of reopening as local COVID-19 conditions and other criteria permit. Effective today, the Court is moving to Phase Two operations.

Oral arguments scheduled for June 2020 will be held remotely unless the parties request their case be submitted on briefs, and public and media will not be admitted to the courtroom.

All tours, meetings and other nonessential business scheduled have been canceled or postponed.

To prevent against potential exposure, the Court notes visitors who meet any of the following criteria will not be permitted into the building: Have traveled to any foreign country within the last 14 days; Reside or have had close contact with someone who has traveled to any foreign country within the last 14 days; Have been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital or health agency; Have been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19; or Have unexplained fever, cough or shortness of breath.



JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Supreme Court of Missouri has made certain changes related to its own operations:Individuals who have questions or need to contact the Court may do so by calling (573) 751-4144.

Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676