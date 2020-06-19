CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Looks Ahead to its Toronto and Seattle CIO and New York Global Innovation Virtual Summits After Skyrocketing to #1 in Virtual Events for CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs and Technology Executives

Topical and engaging 90-minute virtual CIO and CISO summits have drawn thousands of top-tier security leaders and technology executives since early March, now focused on reimaging the business and the future of work

HMG Strategy produced 10 Virtual Summits, Virtual Briefings and webinars in the first 30 days of the work-at-home environment - drawing 150 to 300+ technology executives to each event - with 60+ Virtual Events scheduled through August 2020.

These 90-minute virtual summits are focused on the steps that CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and technology executives can take in unison with the CEO and the executive team to help reimagine the business and reshape the future of work as regional economies begin to open. The all-star casts that are assembled for each of these events also explore the top challenges and opportunities facing technology executives in the work-from-home environment – including how to keep employees engaged and motivated – along with how their priorities have shifted since COVID-19.

“Members of the HMG community are repeatedly telling us that they want to stay connected with each another and draw upon the lessons learned from their peers in these uncertain times,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “As regional economies open, we’re staying true to our peer-driven research model by focusing on the role that technology executives can and should play in helping the CEO and the executive team to reimagine the business and the future of work.”

HMG Strategy’s next virtual event is the HMG Live! Toronto CIO Virtual Summit on June 22. Top-tier technology executives and industry experts speaking at this event include:

Jenny Alfandary, CIO, Metrolinx

Tom Ferguson, Partner , Head CIO & Digital Technology Officers Practice, Page Executive

, Head CIO & Digital Technology Officers Practice, Page Executive Rodney Fullmer , Global CTO, Arrow Global Services, Arrow Electronics

, Global CTO, Arrow Global Services, Arrow Electronics Keith Gordon , CISO, Ally Financial

, CISO, Ally Financial Tony Leng , Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Jean-Louis Marin , VP IT, Napoleon Group of Companies

, VP IT, Napoleon Group of Companies Harry Moseley , Global CIO, Zoom

, Global CIO, Zoom Tom Peck , EVP, CIO & CDO, Ingram Micro

, EVP, CIO & CDO, Ingram Micro Ben Sapiro , Global CISO, Great-West LifeCo

, Global CISO, Great-West LifeCo Bobby Singh , CTO & CISO, TMX Group

, CTO & CISO, TMX Group Sangy Vatsa , EVP & CIO, Comerica Bank

, EVP & CIO, Comerica Bank Anju Virmani , CIO, Cargojet

, CIO, Cargojet Scott Vowels , Chief Cybersecurity Officer, Comerica Bank

, Chief Cybersecurity Officer, Comerica Bank Jonathan Ward, Founder & CEO, Ward Technology Talent

See what some of our recent speakers have to say about HMG Strategy’s virtual summits:

“Leaders that lead with resolve, courage, and compassion will come out ahead in a crisis like this.”

- Vijaya Kaza, Chief Security Officer & Head of Trust Engineering & Data Science, Airbnb

“I participated as a speaker in the recent HMG Live! Washington D.C. CIO Virtual Summit,” says Ken Grady, Corporate Vice President and CIO at IDEXX Laboratories. “Like previous HMG events, the virtual event provides a platform for connecting with peers and other CIOs that are focused on leadership and engagement within our organizations and across industries. There are valuable takeaways and lessons from technology executives who are leading authentically, compassionately, and strategically to help move their businesses and their customers forward in these uniquely challenging times.”

“With COVID, CISOs have entered the next phase of criticality in driving business value. Through leading courageously, CISO will see unprecedented growth in scope and value to their organizations.”

-Michael Piacente, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Hitch Partners

“Now is the time to leverage having a strong personal brand. It’s not too late to get started.”

-Beverly Lieberman, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

HMG Strategy will also be hosting the HMG Live! Seattle CIO Virtual Summit on June 23. Leading technology executives speaking at this event include:

Andrew Campbell , CIO, Terex

, CIO, Terex Jamey Cummings , Senior Client Partner, Technology Officers Practice and Co-Leader, Global Cybersecurity Practice, Korn Ferry

, Senior Client Partner, Technology Officers Practice and Co-Leader, Global Cybersecurity Practice, Korn Ferry Jack Hogan , VP of Technology Strategy, Cloud GTM, Pure Storage

, VP of Technology Strategy, Cloud GTM, Pure Storage Brandon Johnson , SVP & CIO, Korn Ferry

, SVP & CIO, Korn Ferry Tony Leng , Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Beverly Lieberman , President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates David Morris , CEO, The HiPER Solutions Group

, CEO, The HiPER Solutions Group Boyden Rohner , Deputy Director for Operations, National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center (NCCIC)

, Deputy Director for Operations, National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center (NCCIC) J.R. Tietsort , CISO Americas, Darktrace

, CISO Americas, Darktrace Sangy Vatsa , Founder, Digital Lakes, EVP & CIO, Comerica Bank

, Founder, Digital Lakes, EVP & CIO, Comerica Bank Kirsten Wolberg, CTO & COO, DocuSign

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its New York Global Innovation Virtual Summit on June 26. Key speakers for the New York event will include:

Damien Chastrette , Founder and CEO, Cloud-Fi

, Founder and CEO, Cloud-Fi Sandeep Dadlani , Global CDO, Mars Inc.

, Global CDO, Mars Inc. Dr. Daniel Durand , Chief Innovation Officer, LifeBridge Health

, Chief Innovation Officer, LifeBridge Health Jack Hogan , VP of Technology Strategy, Cloud GTM, Pure Storage

, VP of Technology Strategy, Cloud GTM, Pure Storage Michael Frankel , SVP & Managing Director, DNA, Deloitte

, SVP & Managing Director, DNA, Deloitte Sean Lennon , CIO, Medtronic

, CIO, Medtronic Beni Lopez , Managing Director, Industrial and U.S. Market, Softtek

, Managing Director, Industrial and U.S. Market, Softtek Kira Makagon , Chief Innovation Officer, RingCentral

, Chief Innovation Officer, RingCentral Ani Nayak , Head of Business Process Transformation, Document Cloud, Adobe

, Head of Business Process Transformation, Document Cloud, Adobe Shola Oyewole , VP – Digital Innovation, United Therapeutics Corp.

, VP – Digital Innovation, United Therapeutics Corp. Frank Price , SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson’s Bay Company

, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson’s Bay Company Jeff Wilkinson, CIO, Delaware North

HMG Strategy has also received extraordinary interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community. HMG Strategy has scheduled 12 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, Ivanti, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath and Zoom.

“We offer an amazing value prop by addressing the interests that the 400,000+ technology leaders in our community share with us through our unique peer-driven research model,” said Muller.

HMG Strategy’s next webinar will take place on June 25 with Okta entitled ‘Modern Identity: Best Practices for Successful M&A and Dynamic Work.’ In this 45-minute webinar, Michael Dessert, Senior Customer Solutions Executive at Okta and Deanna Shannon, Senior Staff Enterprise Architect at Wabtec will discuss why systems integration and access issues are often the Achilles Heel for successful M&A rollouts; how identity management can assist with business preparation and analysis of personnel and systems access ahead of full integration as well as how to establish a strong security posture to support the merged entity.

