Increase Retail Revenue with Shuttle Computer Group’s D230 Programmable Shelf Sign with Facial Recognition and Speaker

/EIN News/ -- CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading designers of small form computers, announces the D230 programmable shelf sign. The platform uses a 23.1’’ ruggedized shelf display combined with gender and age recognition: when a person stops in front of the shelf, the integrated camera recognizes male/female, young/adult/elder, and the device triggers optimal multimedia content. Its server version allows users to analyze ad/purchasing behavior, too, so stores can see results and tweak content as necessary, quickly and easily. With software that is simple and easy to use, the D230 is perfect for mom-and-pop shops as well as large retail outlets.



“Shuttle has used its experience with digital signage to create a new, dynamic, streamlined display that gives power to store managers,” said Tosh Akhgar, manager, Shuttle Solutions Team. “Customers find it fun and engaging, and store owners find it’s a valuable tool in their marketing mix.”

Ready to go out of the box, Shuttle’s D230 can show four split screens to simultaneously display multimedia content such as pictures, videos, and text marquee in several languages, in landscape or portrait modes for more creative signage flexibility. For video, it provides one 4K and three FHD resolution. With a long structure bar-type design, the D230 is IP-54 certified for rugged environments, too. An advanced power supply design and an optional accessory allows users to connect up to five D230 devices for maximum effect.

The D230 uses an ARM Cortex Hexa core 1.8GHz processor and eMMC 16GB storage interface, and has lots of inputs (USB 2.0 x1; Micro SD x1; RJ-45 x1; DC IN x1; Audio out x1; ATX 2pin x2; SIM Card Slot x1 (optional)) and connect using Ethernet:10/100 Mbps or Wi-Fi:802.11 a/b/g/n/ac with a 4G LTE:M.2 type (optional) care to make installation a breeze.

Available immediately through Shuttle’s B2B Solutions Group or through its distribution and etail partners. Shuttle’s D230 comes with a three-year limited warranty on parts and labor.

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for gaming; streaming; digital signage, point-of-sale (POS), and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries; as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

