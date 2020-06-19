Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MEP Bulletin June 19, 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education

Announcement:  Office of Migrant Education

Resource:  National Certificate of Eligibility (COE): Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Approval Extended Through June 30, 2023

The Office of Migrant Education (OME) is pleased to announce that the National COE Instructions and template have been approved by OMB for use through June 30, 2023.  As you may recall, the Department requested an extension without change of the previous collection.  The expiration date has been updated on the attached document and will be posted to the RESULTS website.  Please use this version moving forward.

[Thinktank] Fillable Posters- English/Spanish- COVID-19

ROTEGIENDO A TRABAJADORES AGRiCOLAS DEL COVID-19

COMO PROTEGERSE USTED Y SU FAMILIA DEL COVID-19

PROTECTING AGRICULTURAL WORKES FROM COVID-19 (front page)

PROTECTING AGRICULTURAL WORKERS FROM COVID-19 (back page)

Script for grower when a worker is sick

NCFHP Interim COVID-19 Guidance: Script for sick worker Spanish/English (SPANISH)

In the Field: New Resource! Relationship Building with OSY

OSY Relationship Building

Roger Hart's Ladder of Young People's Participation

Now Available:  2020 Data Conference On-Demand Videos

Due to the challenges and realities associated with COVID19, NDE has been working through contingency plans for the 2020 Data Conference. In lieu of holding an in-person conference, this year, we are making available a series of pre-recorded, short, informational videos addressing key conference topics.

Nebraska Migrant Education Program

Danielle has been making a list and checking it twice!!

 Child Count Report – 3-21 Child Count – 12 month year to year comparison.  Good job MEP team for your hard work especially under COVID restrictions!!

18.19 Child Count 19.20 Child Count
4,093 3,854

 

 

