Optinose Named a 2020 Best Place to Work by Philadelphia Business Journal

/EIN News/ -- YARDLEY, Pa., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that the Company has been named one of the Philadelphia Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” for 2020 in the medium-sized company category for the third year in a row.

“We are extremely proud of the culture we have built at Optinose over the last ten years. Even during these extraordinary times, maintaining a fun and productive work environment in which people can come together and accomplish great things continues to be our highest priority,” said Peter Miller, CEO of Optinose. “We are excited to be recognized once again as a ‘Best Place to Work’ by the Philadelphia Business Journal. Our goal is that each colleague feels a deep connection to what they do, loves coming to work and is aligned to our One Mission – to improve lives.”

“Public recognition of Optinose as a ‘Best Place to Work’ is an honor for all of us, and is only possible because of the collective commitment and contributions of our team,” added Ramy Mahmoud, MD, President and Chief Operating Officer of Optinose. “It is especially heartening that even during this uniquely fraught time in history, nearly 84% of our colleagues chose to participate in this year’s survey. We truly value colleague feedback and make concrete action plans based on the feedback from this survey. Employee engagement is a top priority: it starts with our hiring process and permeates everything we do thereafter. Nurturing a team of high-achieving professionals who are passionately motivated to improve human health, and who share clearly articulated core values, is essential to our success in developing and commercializing innovative new products.”

Optinose has grown tremendously over the past several years, and currently has more than 200 colleagues, with nearly 80 based in the headquarters in Yardley. The Company has achieved key objectives in support of the launch of its lead product XHANCE® and the conduct of multiple clinical trials. More information about the shared purpose that unites the people of Optinose is here, and more information about career opportunities is here.

The Philadelphia Business Journal names companies to its “Best Places to Work” list using a rigorous scientific process based on responses to an independent employee engagement survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. As part of the survey, employees rate the company in areas including communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics, and trust in leadership.

About Optinose

Optinose is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists.