Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 19 June 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (275,327) deaths (7,395), and recoveries (125,316) by region:
Central (26,203 cases; 571 deaths; 9,950 recoveries): Burundi (104; 1; 75), Cameroon (10,140; 277; 5,601), Central African Republic (2,605; 19; 417), Chad (854; 74; 733), Congo (883; 27; 391), DRC (5,283; 117; 685), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (4,340; 32; 1,657), Sao Tome & Principe (688; 12; 191)
Eastern (29,336; 883; 11,688: Comoros (210; 5; 129), Djibouti (4,557; 43; 3,527), Eritrea (142; 0; 39), Ethiopia (3,954; 65; 934), Kenya (4,257; 117; 1,459), Madagascar (1,403; 13; 463), Mauritius (337; 10; 325), Rwanda (646; 2; 350), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,719; 88; 704), South Sudan (1,830; 32; 117), Sudan (8,020; 487; 2,966), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (741; 0; 486)
Northern (74,567; 3,115; 31,096): Algeria (11,385; 811; 8,078), Egypt (50,437; 1,938; 13,528), Libya (482; 10; 70), Mauritania (2,057; 93; 373), Morocco (9,074; 213; 8,041), Tunisia (1,132; 50; 1,006)
Southern (87,897; 1,777; 46,753): Angola (166; 8; 64), Botswana (79; 1; 25), Eswatini (586; 4; 267), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (592; 8; 74), Mozambique (662; 4; 175), Namibia (39; 0; 19), South Africa (83,890; 1,737; 44,920), Zambia (1,416; 11; 1,144), Zimbabwe (463; 4; 63)
Western (57,324; 1,049; 25,829): Benin (597; 11; 238), Burkina Faso (900; 53; 810), Cape Verde (823; 7; 377), Côte d'Ivoire (6,444; 48; 2,863), Gambia (36; 1; 24), Ghana (12,929; 66; 4,468), Guinea (4,841; 26; 3,467), Guinea-Bissau (1,512; 15; 153), Liberia (542; 33; 250), Mali (1,906; 107; 1,192), Niger (1,020; 67; 901), Nigeria (18,480; 475; 6,307), Senegal (5,475; 76; 3,716), Sierra Leone (1,272; 51; 710), Togo (547; 13; 353)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).