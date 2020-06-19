Quad M Solutions, Inc. (OTC: MMMM) Signs Master Broker Agreement with Otegrity Inc.

Contract could add over 100,000 employees within the first 2 years

/EIN News/ -- TOM'S RIVER, N.J., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quad M Solutions, Inc. and Otegrity Inc. have signed a Master Broker Agreement.

Otegrity is a back-office solutions company that provides accounting, finance, insurance, payroll, Human Resources and staffing solutions to clients throughout the United States with a regional focus on the southeast, U.S. Otegrity Inc. provides unique solutions to the real estate broker, healthcare, and information technology industries, which are dominated by independent contractors and GIG economy workers. This is Quad M Solution’s ideal target market. Otegrity is a Managing General Agency (MGA) that has built a sales network that has access to 5 million employees and approximately 100,000 businesses. The Company has recently contracted with sales agencies/agents that sell various health indemnity insurance products. Alec Brophy, CEO of Otegrity Inc, said, “Quad M’s unique staffing solution that provides its employees with comprehensive major medical insurance via self-funding at rates up to 40% lower than what independent contractors and GIG economy workers currently pay for fully insured plans will be a game changer for our business. We believe we can add over 100,000 employees to Quad M’s staffing solution within two years.”

Pat Dileo, CEO of Quad M Solutions Inc. said, “The Otegrity contract is another milestone for the Company. If they achieve their internal goals using our proprietary solutions, we could add nearly $100 million of premium revenue per month with estimated earnings of $20 million/month. Most of these agents managed by Otegrity have not sold major medical self-funded health insurance plans previously. Many, if not most, of Otegrity agents address our target market of Independent Contractors, GIG economy workers and small businesses. These workers are the backbone of the U.S. economy and are deemed “Essential Workers” since the pandemic occurred. Otegrity combined with the successful migration of the Infiniti HR Inc. employees in our PrimeAxess, Inc. JV have positioned the company to achieve rapid revenue and earnings growth over the next several quarters and years. We are looking forward to supporting Otegrity’s sales efforts and believe it will aid in Quad M Solutions strong growth with superior value metrics, including achieving significant market share.”

Information on Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Quad M Solutions, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

For Further Information:

Pat Dileo

CEO, Chairman, Quad M Solutions, Inc.

732-423-5520

844-NuAxess