MyoKardia Announces Danicamtiv Data Presentation at the European Society of Cardiology’s Virtual Heart Failure Association Discoveries

BRISBANE, Calif., June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYOK) today announced that data from the company’s Phase 2a multiple-ascending dose study of danicamtiv (formerly MYK-491) in patients with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) will be presented in a late-breaker session at the European Society of Cardiology’s Virtual Heart Failure Association Discoveries ( HFA Discoveries ) event. Danicamtiv is MyoKardia’s lead activator candidate designed to increase the contractility of the heart (systolic function) with minimal or no effect on myocardial relaxation and compliance (diastolic function) by acting directly on the proteins in the heart muscle responsible for contraction.

Friday, June 19, 2020

Late-Breaking Science Session 6 - Pharmacotherapy

5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. CEST (11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. ET)

Oral Presentation: Phase 2a Study of Danicamtiv (MYK-491) in Patients with Chronic Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction (HFrEF)

Presented by Adriaan Voors, M.D., Ph.D, University Medical Center Groningen, Groningen, Netherlands

HFA Discoveries will also publish data from nonclinical studies elucidating danicamtiv’s mechanism of activity in a presentation titled, “Danicamtiv (MYK-491) A Novel Small-Molecule Cardiac Activator: in vitro/in vivo Evidence for Overall Myocardial Inotropy,” by Carlos del Rio, PhD, FACC, MyoKardia Staff Scientist, Pharmacology.

Conference Call and Webcast

MyoKardia management will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, June 22, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT to discuss the danicamtiv results. Investors and analysts may access the call by dialing +1 (844) 494-0193 (domestic) or (508) 637-5584 (international) and referencing the conference ID 4787504. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor section of MyoKardia’s website at http://investors.myokardia.com. A replay of the webcast, and accompanying slides, will be available on the MyoKardia website for 90 days following the call.

About MyoKardia

MyoKardia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases. The company is pioneering a precision medicine approach to its discovery and development efforts by (1) understanding the biomechanical underpinnings of disease; (2) targeting the proteins that modulate a given condition; (3) identifying patient populations with shared disease characteristics; and (4) applying learnings from research and clinical studies to inform and guide pipeline growth and product advancement. MyoKardia’s initial focus is on small molecule therapeutics aimed at the proteins of the heart that modulate cardiac muscle contraction to address diseases driven by excessive contraction, impaired relaxation, or insufficient contraction. Among its discoveries are three clinical-stage therapeutics: mavacamten (formerly MYK-461); danicamtiv (formerly MYK-491) and MYK-224.

MyoKardia’s mission is to change the world for people with serious cardiovascular disease through bold and innovative science.

