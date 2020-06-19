Retrophin to Present at the BMO 2020 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) today announced that Eric Dube, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present at the BMO 2020 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at http://ir.retrophin.com/events and an archived replay will be accessible for up to 30 days.

About Retrophin

Retrophin is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare disease. The Company’s approach centers on its pipeline featuring sparsentan, a product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN), rare disorders characterized by progressive scarring of the kidney often leading to end-stage renal disease. Research in additional rare diseases is also underway, including partnerships with leaders in patient advocacy and government research to identify potential therapeutics for NGLY1 deficiency and Alagille syndrome, conditions with no approved treatment options. Retrophin’s R&D efforts are supported by revenues from the Company’s commercial products Chenodal®, Cholbam®, Thiola® and Thiola EC®.

Retrophin.com