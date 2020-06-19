Microdrones Invites You to Play the Ultimate Surveying Game Show: SURVEYOR SAYS.

/EIN News/ -- Rome, NY, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microdrones is hosting the ultimate Surveying Game Show, SURVEYOR SAYS, intended to test contestants on their surveying and geomatics knowledge, skills, and expertise. This game show will premiere online Tuesday, June 30th at 11am ET, and viewers can register to play along and test their surveying knowledge, LIVE, during the broadcast.

Surveyor Says will feature four teams of two competing to show their mastery of the surveying industry. Each team is composed of a Microdrones regional manager and a distributor representative. These contestants will square off in 3 rounds featuring surveying term identification and trivia questions. The two teams with the highest score will advance to the fourth and final round to compete in a word-association game. One player tries to guess a word based on a one-word clue from their co-player. The team with the highest score at the end of Round 4 will be deemed the SURVEYOR SAYS winner.

Viewers are invited to play along, LIVE with the contestants at the following URL: https://bit.ly/3d5hqEM

Once registered, viewers will be invited to put their surveying knowledge to the test to see if they too, can succeed at SURVEYOR SAYS! Attendees will be able to play along, score bragging rights, and be entered into a random drawing to win merchandise from Microdrones.

GAME SHOW DETAILS:

SURVEYOR SAYS

June 30, 2020

11:00am ET

Link to register: https://bit.ly/3d5hqEM

About Microdrones

Microdrones grew out of the collaboration between the German inventor of the world’s first commercial quadcopter and a determined surveying payload and software developer in North America. The result is a global aerial mapping technology company that delivers complete and reliable mapping systems specifically developed for the surveying, mining, construction, oil & gas and precision agriculture industries.

Microdrones Integrated Systems are industrial tools addressing specific complex mapping challenges for professional customers, relying on a fully integrated geospatial workflow that enables cutting-edge software technology from Microdrones to transform raw data collected in the field by Microdrones survey equipment into valuable high-quality survey grade data. Microdrones is widely recognized for its LiDAR technology leadership.

Microdrones has engineering centers and manufacturing facilities in Germany, Canada, France, China and the United States, as well as a sales, support and distribution network spanning six continents.

Microdrones serves markets around the globe. To learn more about Microdrones, visit www.microdrones.com or follow @Microdrones on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

