Coronavirus - Ethiopia: The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) recommends the emergency use of low dose Dexamethasone for COVID-19 patients

The FMoH recommends the emergency use of low dose Dexamethasone for COVID-19 patients who require oxygen and/or mechanical ventilation for treatment. The details of this treatment protocol will be made available soon.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
